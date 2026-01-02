SA U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs India Youth ODI Series in India?

The series is a lead-up to the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, India U19 and South Africa U19 will lock horns in a three-match Youth ODI series, starting on January 3. Fans can check out the details of SA U19 vs IND U19 live streaming in India, featuring the IPL wonder kid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The contests will help both teams to prepare for the forthcoming marquee event, set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia. As the side’s usual skipper, Ayush Mhatre, and vice-captain, Vihaan Malhotra, are yet to recover from their respective injuries, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi will lead the Boys in Blue against the Proteas.

Despite a defeat in the latest Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final, the team enjoyed a dominating, unbeaten run throughout the 50-over tournament. Earlier, they had also recorded a 2-3 YODI series victory in England, followed by a multi-format series clean sweep on Australian soil.

On the other hand, the South African youngsters are coming on the back of a summit-clash loss in the Tri-nation Under-19s tournament in Zimbabwe. Previously, they also lost the home YODI series by 1-2 facing Bangladesh U19. Their last series victory dates back to January 2025, when they claimed a 2-1 win over England U19 in the Youth ODIs.

The series promises to be an exciting display of the upcoming players from both sides. India U19 leads the head-to-head stats by a great margin, winning 20 matches of the 26 fixtures so far.

Where to Watch SA U19 vs IND U19 YODIs Live Streaming in India?

The SA U19 vs IND U19 YODIs in India will be available on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@cricketsatv).

Where to Watch SA U19 vs IND U19 YODIs Live Telecast in India?

The SA U19 vs IND U19 YODIs live telecast will not be available in India.

Where Will South Africa U19 vs India U19 Matches Take Place?

The three Youth ODI matches between South Africa U19 and India U19 will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

SA U19 vs IND U19: Schedule

1st YODI: January 3

January 3 2nd YODI: January 5

January 5 3rd YODI: January 7

All the matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time).

SA U19 vs IND U19: Squads

South Africa Under 19: Yet to be announced

India Under 19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, and Rahul Kumar.

FAQs on SA U19 vs IND U19

