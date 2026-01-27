SA vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series?

The South Africa vs West Indies T20I series will begin on January 27.

South Africa will take on the West Indies for three 20-over matches before entering the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of SA vs WI live streaming here.

The Proteas would like to gain much-needed momentum before starting their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign next month. Notably, star finisher David Miller is ruled out of the series after sustaining an injury during the SA20 2026.

Since missing out on claiming their maiden T20 silverware in 2024 by just six runs, the team has managed to win only one series in the format. On the other hand, the West Indies would also want to be back in winning ways after back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The last time these two sides met on Caribbean soil, the hosts whitewashed Aiden Markram and Co. by 3-0, two months after the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Maroon also lead the head-to-head T20I record between the two teams, winning five out of the eight series.

Where to Watch SA vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The SA vs WI live streaming for the T20I series in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch SA vs WI T20Is Live Telecast in India?

The South Africa vs West Indies live telecast for the T20I series will not be available in India.

Where to Watch SA vs WI Live Streaming in South Africa?

The SA vs WI live streaming in South Africa will be available on the SABC app and TV channel.

South Africa vs West Indies T20Is 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: January 27, Paarl

January 27, Paarl 2nd T20I: January 29, Centurion

January 29, Centurion 3rd T20I: January 31, Johannesburg

The first two matches will commence at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST), while the final fixture will begin at 2:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST).

South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series 2026 Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Jason Smith.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Shamar Joseph.

FAQs on South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series

When will the South Africa vs West Indies series begin? The South Africa vs West Indies series will begin on January 27.

