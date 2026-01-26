News
Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Mayank Agarwal as Karnataka Captain for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Group-Stage Fixture
indian-cricket-team

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 26, 2026
2 min read
Following a great run in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, Devdutt Padikkal is set to lead Karnataka in the final league-stage match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Devdutt Padikkal to Lead Karnataka Against Punjab in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

The southpaw will take over the reins from Mayank Agarwal for their clash against Punjab, starting on January 29. Notably, Karnataka is coming off a thrashing 217-run defeat against the second-placed, Elite Group B side, Madhya Pradesh.

Padikkal also stumbled in his red-ball return after enjoying a stellar run in India’s domestic one-day tournament. He bagged ducks in both innings of the fixture as the team failed to cross the 200-run mark twice against Rajat Patidar and Co. Karnataka were bundled out for only 191 and 144 runs, respectively.

But the eight-time winners would look to script a massive comeback in the last group-stage fixture, eyeing a spot in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. They are currently seated third in the table with 21 points, just behind Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

A win against the sixth-placed Punjab will secure Karnataka’s quarter-finals berth in the tournament, irrespective of the result between the current top-two sides.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

