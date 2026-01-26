Why is Nicola Carey Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight in RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Clash?

All-rounder Nicola Carey has been an important player for the two-time champions.

The excitement in the air will rise as we near the business end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). And no better game than the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Having said that, all-rounder Nicola Carey was not a part of the playing XI against RCB.

The all-rounder has been a value addition to the side, and could have made a mark in the fixture with both bat and ball. However, she has been sidelined due to an injury with New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr replacing her for the fixture.

Paltan, आपली पहिली batting! 🏏



Amelia Kerr replaces injured Nicola Carey in today's playing XI. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 26, 2026

How Nicola Carey Adds To the Balance Of the Side

The Australian all-rounder has been a superb addition to the Mumbai Indians’ arsenal, and has contributed with both bat and ball. That being said, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led franchise will want her to be back on the field as soon as possible.

In her first WPL season, Nicola Carey has picked up seven wickets in the six matches played with an economy of 8.90. That being said, she has been nothing less with the bat in hand, and has clocked a run short of 150 with an average of 37.25.

Carey has been instrumental with the new ball for the Mumbai Indians, and has been successful in making early inroads with her ability to swing the ball in to the right-hander. With the Mumbai Indians medical team monitoring her, she would be itching to get onto the field.

