Mohsin Naqvi Gives Latest Update About Pakistan Participation For T20 World Cup 2026

After Bangladesh's exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan have attracted eyeballs.

After the recent fallout between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) which ended on a sour note for the Tigers, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sparked rumours surrounding their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In a recent tweet on his handle, Naqvi shared an update after his meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister, and quoted that the final verdict on Pakistan’s participation in the mega-tournament will be taken on January 30 or February 2, 2026.

Mohsin Naqvi says the final call on Pakistan’s participation in the #T20WorldCup will be taken on either January 30 or Feb 2! The drama continues pic.twitter.com/FAau7qPaf3 — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) January 26, 2026

Will Pakistan Play in T20 World Cup 2026?

As per the recent updates, the PCB will take a decision surrounding their participation in the competition. As another option, the Men in Green might end up boycotting their fixture against arch-rivals India, as a mark of solidarity for what happened with Bangladesh.

The PCB believes that Bangladesh were treated in an unfair manner by the International Cricket Council, over their request of shifting their matches to Sri Lanka. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he sensed “double standards” by the ICC, quoting that Pakistan plays almost all games outside India due to political reasons.

The Shaheens recently announced their squad for the competition, which included the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, it is being stated that the team might boycott the game against India, if not withdraw their participation from the tournament.

Naqvi has been very vocal about Pakistan’s decision being in line with their government. That being said, it is understood that the final verdict will be out either on January 30 or February 2, 2026.

