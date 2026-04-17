SA W vs IND W Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch South Africa Women vs India Women T20I Series?

Fans can find the SA W vs IND W live streaming details here.

India Women are set to tour South Africa for an exciting five-T20I series. Let’s check out more about the SA W vs IND W live streaming, including the schedule, squads, and venues.

SA W vs IND W Live Streaming Details

The SA W vs IND W T20I 2026 is all set to commence on April 17. The action for the India Women’s tour of South Africa includes five 20-over fixtures ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Event: India Women’s tour of South Africa

India Women’s tour of South Africa Date: April 17, 2026 – April 27, 2026.

April 17, 2026 – April 27, 2026. Venues: Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni.

Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni. Local start times: 6:00 PM (first, third, and fourth T20Is) and 2:00 PM (second and fifth T20Is).

Where To Watch SA W vs IND W Live Streaming?

Here’s how fans can watch the India Women’s tour of South Africa fixtures live across different regions.

How to Watch SA W vs IND W Live Streaming in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

How to Watch SA W vs IND W Live Streaming in South Africa

Platform: SuperSport

How to Watch SA W vs IND W Live Streaming in UK

Platform: Sky Sports

SA W vs IND W T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: Durban, April 17

Durban, April 17 2nd T20I: Durban, April 19

Durban, April 19 3rd T20I: Johannesburg, April 22

Johannesburg, April 22 4th T20I: Johannesburg, April 25

Johannesburg, April 25 5th T20I: Benoni, April 27

SA W vs IND W Squads

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Chloe Tryon.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Kashvee Gautam, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Anushka Sharma, and Shree Charani.

SA W vs IND W T20I Series Preview

The Indian women’s team will tour South Africa for five T20I matches, starting on April 17. The limited-overs series will operate as a crucial opportunity for the Women in Blue to prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The ODI World Champions are carrying on in a red-hot form in the shortest format of the game as well, winning all four of their latest 20-over series since the last T20 World Cup edition. The domination also includes two historic series victories on English and Australian shores.

On the other hand, after two back-to-back series wins over Ireland and Pakistan, the Proteas women recently suffered a 4-1 loss in New Zealand. The last time these two sides met in India in July 2024, the three-T20I rubber had ended in a draw with both sides claiming one victory each. However, the visitors also lead the head-to-head record against South Africa by 10-6 in 19 T20I encounters so far.

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FAQs Section

What time will the SA W vs IND W T20Is start? The first, third, and fourth SA W vs IND W T20Is will begin at 9:30 PM IST while the second and fifth matches will start at 5:30 PM IST. Where to watch SA W vs IND W matches live? Fans can watch the SA W vs IND W T20Is live on the JioHotstar app and website and the Star Sports Network. Are the SA W vs IND W matches available on TV? The SA W vs IND W matches will be available live on the Star Sports Network. Which platform is streaming SA W vs IND W matches live? The SA W vs IND W fixtures will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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