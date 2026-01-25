SA20 2026 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch South Africa T20 League Final Live Telecast

The PR vs SEC SA20 2026 final will take place on January 25.

After more than 30 thrilling matches, the SA20 2026 final is around the corner. Pretoria Capitals will compete with Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 25 in Cape Town for the summit clash. Fans can check out SA20 2026 final live streaming details here.

The Capitals, led by Keshav Maharaj, won five out of 10 games to qualify for the playoffs. PC then beat the other finalists in Qualifier 1 to directly be seated in the final. This is only the second time in four seasons that the Pretoria Capitals have reached the SA20 final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape took the longer route to reach the title clash. Tristan Stubbs & Co. topped the points table with five wins. After losing to PC, SEC beat Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to meet the Capitals again for one last time this season.

Pretoria Capitals are chasing their elusive title, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape are on the hunt for their title trophy.

Where to watch SA20 2026 final live streaming in India?

The SA20 2026 final live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch SA20 2026 final live telecast in India?

Fans in India can catch the action of the SA20 2026 final on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch SA20 2026 final live streaming in South Africa, the UK, and the Rest of the World?

The SA20 2026 final live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

South Africa: SuperSport, DStv

SuperSport, DStv Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Grandstand (201), Variety 4 (209), SuperSport Cricket (211)

SuperSport Grandstand (201), Variety 4 (209), SuperSport Cricket (211) UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Australia: FOX Sports

FOX Sports USA: Triller, Willow by Cricbuzz

Triller, Willow by Cricbuzz Others: Apex Sports (Geo Super, Myco & Tapmad)

ALSO READ:

Squads for PC vs SEC SA20 2026 final

Pretoria Capitals: Keshav Maharaj (c), Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Codi Yusuf, Jordan Cox, Junaid Dawood, Keith Dudgeon, Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Smeed, and Lizaad Williams.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tristan Stubbs, Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, James Coles, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, JP King, Christopher King, Patrick Kruger, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Tharindu Ratnayake, Lutho Sipamla, Beyers Swanepoel, Mitchell Van Buuren, and Chris Wood.

FAQs on SA20 2026 final live streaming

When is SA20 2026 final? The SA20 2026 final is on January 25. What time will SA20 2026 final start? The SA20 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST (3:30 PM local time and 1:30 PM GMT). Where to watch SA20 2026 final live streaming in India? The SA20 2026 final live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Where to watch SA20 2026 final live telecast in India? Fans can catch the action of the SA20 2026 final on the Star Sports Network in India. Which teams are playing SA20 2026 final? The SA20 2026 final is taking place between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Who won SA20 last year? MI Cape Town won the SA20 trophy last year. How many times Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) have won SA20? The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) have won SA20 two times in four seasons so far, in 2023 and 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.