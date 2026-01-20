News
SA20 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch South Africa T20 League Playoffs Live Telecast
news

SA20 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming: Where to Watch South Africa T20 League Playoffs Live Telecast

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 20, 2026
3 min read

The playoff matches will begin on January 21.

SA20 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch South Africa T20 League Playoffs Live Telecast

After 30 exciting group-stage fixtures, the fourth season of South Africa’s premier T20 league is all set for the knockouts. Fans will find out where to watch SA20 2026 playoffs live streaming here.

The most successful team of the league, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), have once again put up a dominant show under their new captain, Tristan Stubbs. With five victories in eight fixtures, they have claimed the top spot in the SA20 2026 table and qualified for the playoffs.

SEC will face the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in SA20 2026 Qualifier 1. The side have also displayed a commendable effort, winning five of their nine matches under another newly appointed skipper, Keshav Maharaj. The winner of this clash will advance to the SA20 summit clash.

On the other hand, despite winning the same matches as PC, Paarl Royals (PR) will have to play in the SA20 2026 Eliminator due to a lower net run rate. They will lock horns with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK). The team has secured the fourth place after registering a 44-run win in the last league-stage fixture to pip the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG).

The victorious side between PR and JSK will then take on the Qualifier 1 loser in a bid to claim a spot in the SA20 2026 Final.

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming for SA20 2026 playoffs in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Playoffs Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the SA20 2026 playoffs live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Playoffs Live Streaming in South Africa, the UK, and the Rest of the World?

The SA20 2026 playoffs live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

  • South Africa: SuperSport, DStv
  • UK: Sky Sports
  • Australia: FOX Sports
  • USA: Willow TV, Thriller TV

SA20 2026 Playoffs Schedule

DATEMATCHTIME (LOCAL AND IST)VENUE
January 21Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, Qualifier 15:30 PM and 9:00 PMDurban
January 22Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Eliminator5:30 PM and 9:00 PMCenturion
January 23TBA vs TBA, Qualifier 25:30 PM and 9:00 PMJohannesburg
January 25TBA vs TBA, Final3:30 PM and 7:00 PMCape Town

FAQs on SA20 2026 Playoffs

When will SA20 2026 playoffs begin?

The SA20 2026 playoffs will begin on January 21.

Where to watch SA20 2026 playoffs live streaming in India?

The SA20 2026 playoffs live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch SA20 2026 playoffs live telecast in India?

The SA20 2026 playoffs live telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network.

What are the timings for SA20 2026 matches?

All three SA20 2026 playoff matches will start at 5:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST), with the final scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).

