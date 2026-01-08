Sarfaraz Khan Slams Record-Breaking Fifty, Blasts Abhishek Sharma for 30 Runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

India middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has been enjoying a tremendous domestic season and he gave another testament to his sheer prowess by registering a record-breaking innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26). Playing for Mumbai against Punjab, Sarfaraz recorded the fastest fifty in the history of the domestic 50-over tournament, reaching the feat in just 15 balls.

The 28-year-old went past Maharashtra’s Abhijit Kale and Baroda’s Atit Sheth, both of whom took 16 balls for their fifty back in 1995 and 2021 respectively. In the process, Sarfaraz also smashed the quickest fifty by any Indian in List A cricket.

He eventually finished with a fiery 20-ball 62, striking at an explosive rate of 310. The highlight of Sarfaraz’s latest knock came when he smashed Indian T20 star Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in one over – hitting three maximums and as many boundaries.

ALSO READ:

Sarfaraz Khan current domestic form

The dynamic right-hander has looked in sublime form, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-25), smacking 329 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 65.80 and an attacking strike rate of 203.08. Sarfaraz Khan also racked up a century and three fifties, establishing himself as a serious matchwinner.

Next, in the VHT 2025-26, he is averaging at 75.75 with 303 runs in five innings, including a ton and two half-centuries.

Apart from his white-ball heroics, Sarfaraz Khan has looked decent in Ranji Trophy too, managing 178 runs at an average touching 30s and a fifty to his name.

Sarfaraz’s recent exploits will now make a strong case to the Chennai Super Kings (CKS) selectors ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, where the five-time champions acquired him for his base price of INR 75 lakhs after going unsold in the last two years. CSK had struggled with their middle-order and finishing last season and Sarfaraz is establishing himself as a strong contender for the CSK Playing XI.

Furthermore, Sarfaraz Khan will hope that his domestic heroics once again puts him back in the national team fray, with his last appearance coming over an year ago during the home New Zealand series in November 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.