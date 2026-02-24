Shreyas Iyer Dismissed For a Golden Duck in DY Patil T20 League, Raises Concerns For Punjab Kings Before IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer could not create any impact with the bat.

For all that we knew, timing the ball is a wonderful thing. What we’re discovering, is not always! Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer timed the ball to perfection in a fixture of in DY Patil T20 League 2026, but ended up pocketing the ball straight to the deep point fielder.

The Indian middle-order batter, who is representing BPCL in the T20 tournament has come across his recent struggles against injuries. However, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be excited about his comeback ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed on the second ball of the third over, when he tried to cut a delivery from Bobby Yadav – ending up timing it too well into the hands of the fielder on the boundary ropes. The PBKS skipper failed to keep the ball down to the ground.

Can Shreyas Iyer Make the Indian T20I Side?

As of now, Shreyas Iyer making it to the Indian T20I side looks like a distant possibility. And that has got nothing to do with his skill, but everything to do with the players already stacked in the middle-order for the Men in Blue.

There is a lot of quality in the middle-order for the Indian side, which failed to fire in their first Super 8s fixture against South Africa in Ahmedabad. That being said, Shreyas Iyer remains to be one of the finest batters India have in the shortest format, and will not be far away from a spot in the T20I squad.

But to be able to make his way back in, the Punjab Kings skipper will have to have a brilliant season for the franchise in the 19th edition of the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has already proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League with consistent performances, but will have to repeat his heroics once again.

There have been problems surrounding his technique – especially the way he has dealt with the short deliveries. The Mumbai player has worked on those aspects along with coach Pravin Amre, which has helped him improve his game quite a lot.

