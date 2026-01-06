SL vs PAK Live Streaming in India Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

The series will begin on January 7.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan for three 20-over fixtures at home just ahead of co-hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, alongside India. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of SL vs PAK live streaming in India here.

The series will kick off on January 7 and will serve as a crucial opportunity for both sides to prepare for the upcoming T20 event. The Men in Green are currently leading the latest head-to-heads between the two nations, winning three of their last four encounters, including the Asia Cup Super Fours fixture and the Pakistan T20I tri-series final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are enduring a rough patch in the format. Following an underwhelming outing in the subcontinental event as the defending T20 champions, they also produced a sub-par show in the Pakistan tri-series, involving Zimbabwe.

Previously, they had lost to Bangladesh by 2-1 and levelled the T20I series against New Zealand at home. Though the Lankans clean swept Pakistan with a scoreline of 0-3 in 2019, the latter had claimed both the fixtures on their last tour of Sri Lanka in 2015.

Where to Watch SL vs PAK Live Streaming in India?

The SL vs PAK live streaming for the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode and Sony Liv apps.

Where to Watch SL vs PAK T20Is Live Telecast in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live telecast for the T20I series will not be available in India.

SL vs PAK T20Is Live Streaming and Telecast Details Outside India

Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV

Siyatha TV Pakistan: PTV Sports and Tamasha

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20Is 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: January 7

2nd T20I: January 9

3rd T20I: January 11

All three fixtures will begin at 7:00 PM IST in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Series 2025 Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan: Salman Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

