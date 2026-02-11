South Africa Get Out of Jail in a Double Super Over Classic in SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Thriller [WATCH].

South Africa finally won the contest after two Super Overs.

South Africa and Afghanistan were involved in one of the most suspenseful T20I matches ever, with as many as two Super Overs required to decide the winner. Both were equally crazy, with no team wanting to lose and giving their absolute everything.

After Afghanistan tied the game by scoring exactly 187, their two batters – Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz – came to bat; Lungi Ngidi took bowling duties for the Proteas in the initial Super Over. The Afghan duo did exceedingly well to get to 17, thanks to two fine boundaries by Omarzai.

For South Africa, David Miller and Dewald Brevis come to bat, as Fazalhaq Farooqi was tasked to defend 17, but the drama was far from over. Brevis hit a maximum on the second delivery before losing his wicket on the next one to bring Tristan Stubbs on to the crease.

Stubbs immediately whacked a boundary before playing a dot ball to bring the equation to seven runs off a solitary delivery. However, he recovered well to hit a low full-toss over the long-off region for a maximum and take the game into the second Super Over in a game that refused to get over.

South Africa finally got over the line in second Super Over despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s blitz

During the second over, South Africa had to bat first since they batted second earlier, and David Miller and Tristan Stubbs were again the men to do the job. Omarzai, who was the hero in the first Super Over, was given the ball this time.

However, Stubbs and Miller showed their ruthless approach by hitting as many as three maximums in the second Super Over, helping South Africa get to a big 23. Keshav Maharaj had the ball this time around, and Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai took the crease for Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, Nabi played the first ball as a dot before losing his wicket on the next one to make South Africa favourites to win. But this game had earlier shown that a winner wasn’t going to come out as easily, and with 24 required off the final four balls, Gurbaz came to do the unthinkable.

Just when nobody thought, the batter went on to hit three consecutive maximums before Maharaj bowled a wide to bring the final equation down to five runs on the last ball. However, Gurbaz couldn’t make it four out of four sixes and lost his wicket while trying to work over the backward region to finally give South Africa a win in one of the most remarkable cricket games ever.

