Sunrisers Hyderabad Name Head Coach For New Franchise in The Hundred

The Sunrisers Hyderabad owned franchise finished third in the sixth edition of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owned franchise Sunrisers Leeds have announced former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as the head coach of their men’s team ahead of the 2026 season. The franchise, which was known as Northern Superchargers until the sixth season will now be recognised as Sunrisers Leeds.

The former New Zealand legend has coached the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) previously, and also has some experience with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, The Hundred will pose a different challenge due to its format.

Daniel Vettori will take charge from Andrew Flintoff, who was at the helm of the side for two seasons before parting ways in October 2025. The former English all-rounder stated that there was a feeling of being undervalued by the new owners, which led to his decision to part ways.

Can the Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise Thrive Under Daniel Vettori?

Being at the helm of a franchise is nothing new for the former Kiwi spinner, as he has done that for two teams in the IPL. Vettori was the head coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2014 to 2018, taking them to the Final in 2016.

Moreover, he played the same role for the Sunrisers Hyderabad starting October 2023, when he replaced Brian Lara for the role. The fact that the franchise has re-appointed him at the helm for the same role for the Sunrisers Leeds shows the trust he has developed with the side via results.

The Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds) have come close to the finishing line multiple times, but haven’t been able to ace the tournament as of now. They finished third and fourth in the last two seasons respectively, with the 2023 season being their worst till date.

Having said that, the franchise stands on an important point, having faced some backlash for the name change after being acquired by the ‘Sun Group’ this year. The appointment of Daniel Vettori as the head coach will be the first step towards resurrecting plans for the next season.

