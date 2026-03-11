The Hundred Women 2026 Auction: Final Full List of Players Sold, Updated Squads and Highest Bids

Two players have earned the highest bids in The Hundred Women 2026 Auction.

The unorthodox, 100-ball tournament of England has kicked off its maiden auction in the history of the league with star women cricketers around the world. Amidst 178 players on The Hundred Women 2026 auction longlist, let’s check out how the eight teams of the tournament have stacked up before The Hundred 2026.

Two star players of Indian cricket, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and youngster Jemimah Rodrigues, were already signed by two of the franchises for The Hundred 2026. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) captains will be seen donning the jerseys of the Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave, respectively.

Moreover, 17 other Women’s Premier League (WPL) players took part in the historical The Hundred Women 2026 auction. Star RCB wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who had registered in The Hundred Women 2026 auction for the highest base price among the Indian players, has joined her WPL skipper Mandhana in the Super Giants’ squad. While UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma has been acquired by the Sunrisers Leeds.

Updated Squads After The Hundred Women 2026 Auction

Birmingham Phoenix: Tammy Beaumont, Davina Perrin, Cordelia Griffith, Jemima Spence, Emma Lamb, Annerie Dercksen, Alice Capsey, Ellyse Perry, Linsey Smith, Alana King, Eve ONeill, Esmae MacGregor, Phoebe Brett, Eva Gray, Lauren Filer, and Lucy Hamilton.

London Spirit: Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Nadine de Klerk, Deandra Dottin, Charis Pavely, Phoebe Turner, Marizanne Kapp, Charlotte Dean, Grace Harris, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, and Mahika Gaur.

Manchester Super Giants: Paige Scholfield, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Natasha Wraith, Maitlan Brown, Kathryn Bryce, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Joanne Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Ballinger, and Rebecca Tyson.

MI London: Hollie Armitage, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Eleanor Threlkeld, Chinelle Henry, Nicola Carey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tara Norris, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, and Danielle Gregory.

Southern Brave: Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Molineux, Jodi Grewcock, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Phoebe Franklin, Daisy Gibb, Maia Bouchier, Issy Wong, Ellie Anderson, Lauren Bell, and Sarah Glenn.

Sunrisers Leeds: Bryony Smith, Florence Miller, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maddie Grace Ward, Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Danielle Gibson, Hannah Baker, Cassidy McCarthy, Rachel Slater, Claudie Cooper, and Kate Cross.

Trent Rockets: Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney, Bess Heath, Alisa Lister, Georgia Adams, Grace Johnson, Emma Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Millie Taylor, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Samantha Bates, Katie Levick, and Charley Phillips.

Welsh Fire: Abi Norgrove, Georgia Voll, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Sophie Devine, Emily Arlott, Heather Graham, Fritha Morris, Grace Thompson, Freya Kemp, Georgia Wareham, Sophia Smale, Grace Potts, and Ella McCaughan.

ALSO READ:

The Hundred Women 2026 Auction: Highest Buys

Sophie Devine – £210,000 (Trent Rockets) Beth Mooney – £210,000 (Welsh Fire) Danielle Gibson– £190,000 (Sunrisers Leeds) Nadine de Klerk – £170,000 (London Spirit) Issy Wong– £130,000 (Southern Brave)

Star New Zealand and Australian players Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney became the joint most expensive players of the maiden The Hunderd women’s auction. They will feature in The Hundred 2026 for the Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire, respectively. On the other hand, all-rounder Danielle Gibson became the highest-paid English player in The Hundred Women 2026 Auction as she joined the Sunrisers Leeds.

FAQs on The Hundred Women 2026 Auction

Who is the most expensive player in The Hundred Women 2026 Auction? Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney became the joint most expensive players of The Hundred Women 2026 Auction. How many players registered for The Hundred Women 2026 Auction? A total of 178 players registered for The Hundred Women 2026 Auction. What is the squad size and composition rule in Hundred Women 2026 Auction? All eight franchises of the tournament can acquire up to 14 players across their men’s and women’s squads.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.