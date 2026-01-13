U19 World Cup 2026 All You Need to Know About: Full Squads, Schedule, Venues, and Timings for ICC Under 19 World Cup

The 50-over tournament will start on January 15.

Zimbabwe and Namibia are all set to co-host the 16th edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, starting on January 15. A total of 16 sides will compete in 24 league-stage fixtures, followed by 12 Super Sixes matches. Eventually, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners taking on the ultimate battle on February 6.

The teams featuring in the junior ICC event are – Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Scotland, Tanzania, West Indies, United States of America (USA), and Zimbabwe. All the matches will begin at 9:30 AM local time and 1:00 PM IST.

India are the most successful team in the tournament’s history, claiming the championship title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. They will be entering this event as the runners-up after a 79-run defeat against Australia U19 in the last edition in South Africa. Ayush Mhatre & Co. will commence their campaign against the USA, followed by two group-stage fixtures facing Bangladesh and New Zealand.

U19 World Cup 2026: Squads

Australia: Oliver Peake (C), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor, and Alex Lee Young.

Afghanistan: Mahboob Khan (C), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, and Hafieez Zadran.

Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, and Izat Noor.

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, and Iqbal Hossain.

Reserves: Abdur Rahim, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farhan Shahriar, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Sanjid Majumder, and Md Sobuj.

England: Thomas Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, and Sebastian Morgan.

Ireland: Olly Riley (C), Reuben Wilson, Alex Armstrong, Callum Armstrong, Marko Bates, Sebastian Dijkstra, Thomas Ford, Samuel Haslett, Adam Leckey, Febin Manoj, Luke Murray, Robert O’Brien, Freddie Ogilby, James West, and Bruce Whaley.

Reserves: Peter le Roux and William Shields.

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, and Harvansh Singh.

Japan: Kazuma Kato-Stafford (C), Charles Hara-Hinze, Gabriel Hara-Hinze, Montgomery Hara-Hinze, Kaisei Kobayashi-Doggett, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Ryuki Ozeki, Nihar Parmar, Nikhil Pol, Chihaya Sekine, Hugo Tani-Kelly, Sandev Aaryan Waduge, Kai Wall, and Taylor Waugh.

New Zealand: Tom Jones (C), Marco Alpe, Hugo Bogue, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke, Jacob Cotter, Aryan Mann, Brandon Matzopoulos, Flynn Morey, Snehith Reddy, Callum Samson, Jaskaran Sandhu, Selwin Sanjay, Hunter Shore, and Harry Waite.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, and Umar Zaib.

Reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, and Mohammad Huzaifa.

Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heentigala, Adam Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram, Senuja Wekunagoda, and Malintha Silva.

South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (C), J. J. Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, and Jorich van Schalkwyk.

Scotland: Thomas Knight (C), Finlay Carter, Max Chaplin, George Cutler, Rory Grant, Finlay Jones, Ollie Jones, Olly Pillinger, Ethan Ramsay, Theo Robinson, Manu Saraswat, Ram Sharma, Shreyas Tekale, Shlok Thaker, and Jake Woodhouse.

Tanzania: Laksh Bakrania (C), Karim Kiseto, Hamza Ally, Khalidy Amiri, Abdulazak Mohamedi, Ayaan Shariff, Omary Ramadhani, Dylan Thakrar, Agustino Mwamele, Ally Hafidhi, Acrey Pascal, Darpan Jobanputra, Mohammedi Simba, Raymond Francis, and Alfred Daniel.

United States of America (USA): Utkarsh Srivastava (C), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, and Rishabh Shimpi.

West Indies: Joshua Dorne (C), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R’jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani, and Jonathan Van Lange.

Reserves: Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine, and Deshawn James.

Zimbabwe: Simbarashe Mudzengerere (C), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Brendon Senzere, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Takudzwa Makoni, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi, Shelton Mazvitorera, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Brandon Ndiweni, Dhruv Patel, and Benny Zuze.

ALSO READ:

U19 World Cup 2026: Schedule

DATE MATCH VENUE January 15 India U19 vs USA U19 Bulawayo January 15 Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Harare January 15 Tanzania U19 vs West Indies U19 Windhoek January 16 England U19 vs Pakistan U19 Harare January 16 Australia U19 vs Ireland U19 Windhoek January 16 Afghanistan U19 vs South Africa U19 Windhoek January 17 Bangladesh U19 vs India U19 Bulawayo January 17 Japan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Windhoek January 18 New Zealand U19 vs USA U19 Bulawayo January 18 Zimbabwe U19 vs England U19 Harare January 18 Afghanistan U19 vs West Indies U19 Windhoek January 19 Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19 Harare January 19 Ireland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Windhoek January 19 South Africa U19 vs Tanzania U19 Windhoek January 20 Bangladesh U19 vs New Zealand U19 Bulawayo January 20 Australia U19 vs Japan U19 Windhoek January 21 England U19 vs Scotland U19 Harare January 21 Afghanistan U19 vs Tanzania U19 Windhoek January 22 Zimbabwe U19 vs Pakistan U19 Harare January 22 Ireland U19 vs Japan U19 Windhoek January 22 South Africa U19 vs West Indies U19 Windhoek January 23 Bangladesh U19 vs USA U19 Harare January 23 Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Windhoek January 24 India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Bulawayo January 24 A4 vs D4, 16th Place Playoff Windhoek January 25 A1 vs D3, Super Sixes Windhoek January 25 A3 vs D2, Super Sixes Windhoek January 26 B4 vs C4, 16th Place Playoff Harare January 26 B2 vs C1, Super Sixes Bulawayo January 26 A2 vs D1, Super Sixes Windhoek January 27 B3 vs C2, Super Sixes Harare January 27 B1 vs C3, Super Sixes Bulawayo January 28 A1 vs D2, Super Sixes Harare January 29 A2 vs D3, Super Sixes Bulawayo January 30 A3 vs D1, Super Sixes Harare January 30 B3 vs C1, Super Sixes Bulawayo January 31 B2 vs C3, Super Sixes Harare February 1 B1 vs C2, Super Sixes Bulawayo February 3 TBA vs TBA, 1st Semi-final Bulawayo February 4 TBA vs TBA, 2nd Semi-final Harare February 6 TBA vs TBA, Final Harare

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.