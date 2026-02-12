West Indies Star Dropped From Islamabad United PSL 2026 Squad Despite Buying Him At Auction

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who is currently plying his trade with the national team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, faced an unfortunate development in his franchise cricket career. Bought by Islamabad United for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) season at the auction for a price of PKR 1.10 cr, he has now been unceremoniously removed from the squad.

Islamabad United recently shared their PSL 2026 squad on social media and Joseph was notably missing from the roster. While neither the Islamabad side or the player has commented on the development, it is understood that the decision comes after the franchise faced backlash from fans for buying the cricketer.

To give context, Shamar Joseph had faced rape allegations last year from multiple women including offences of sexual assault, harassment and unwanted advances, one of which came from a teenage relative of Joseph.

The news first surfaced during the West Indies’ first Test against Australia in 2025. After the first account was shared, additional women came forward with supporting materials such as screenshots, voice recordings, medical records, and text messages. An inquiry was launched, and prosecutors advised pursuing charges; however, no further legal action was taken.

West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about the two-time T20 World Cup winners, they are currently looking in dominating form winning both their games so far in the tournament. After beating Scotland in the opener, the Caribbean side managed to outclass England with a comprehensive 30-run win and are the table toppers in Group C with four points. They will play Nepal next on February 15 followed by their final group-stage match against Italy on February 19 and a win in either of the games will guarantee West Indies Super 8 qualification chances.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Scenarios

While West Indies are the frontrunners to advance from the group stage, the Group C scenarios are still wide open after Italy gatecrashed Nepal’s party earlier today (February 12) with a massive 10-wicket victory to register their first-ever win in their maiden World Cup appearance. Given how things stand, England, Italy and Scotland all have played two games and registered two points. With England slated to face Scotland and Italy next, the Three Lions will be wary of the fact that they have never won against a European team in a T20 WC, something which both the Scottish and the Azzurri will be banking on.

