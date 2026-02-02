Where To Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match?

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details are awaited with the match set to start at 5PM IST on February 2, 2026.

The wait for the highly anticipated ICC event is coming to an end. The T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will kick off on February 2, and fans around the globe will have their eyes glued on India A vs USA.

Find out more about where to watch the India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, including time zones.

When is India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match?

The India A vs USA warm-up match date is February 2, 2026, at the Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The action for India A vs USA warm-up game will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Event: India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up Date: February 6, 2026

February 6, 2026 Venue: Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Local start time: 5:00 PM IST

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Start Time by Time Zone

The India A vs USA start time will differ from region to region.

North America

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

Europe

UK (GMT): 11:30 AM

CET: 12:30 PM

Asia

India (IST): 5:00 PM

Pakistan (PKT): 4:30 PM

Sri Lanka (SLST): 5:00 PM

Australia & New Zealand

AEDT: 10:30 PM

NZDT: 12:30 AM

Middle East & Africa

UAE: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

How To Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live?

Here’s how fans can watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live across different regions.

How to Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in India

Platform: JioHotstar (tentative – details awaited)

JioHotstar (tentative – details awaited) TV: Star Sports Network (tentative – details awaited)

How to Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Pakistan

Platform: tapmad, PTV sports (tentative – details awaited)

How to Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Europe

Platform: Sky Sports (tentative – details awaited)

How to Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Australia

Platform: FOX Cricket, Foxtel Go (tentative – details awaited)

How to Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in the USA

Platform: WillowTV, ESPN+ (tentative – details awaited)

How to Watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Middle East

Platform: Details awaited

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Preview

The India A side will play first of their two warm-up games against USA. The senior men’s team will play only one of the total three warm-up games against South Africa, in light of workload management and injury prevention. In a big boost for the national team, Tilak Varma will return to action and don the blue jersey after undergoing testicular surgery for an injury sustained last month.

USA, on the other hand, will play at full strength and try different combinations in the new conditions. Due to a lack of bilateral series between the two nations, the Indian pitches and weather conditions are completely different. India and USA will also play their campaign opener on February 7. Thus, this warm-up match will be extremely important for America to adjust well and find their perfect XI against a strong contingent like India.

What Is The India A Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Games?

India A: Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mayank Yadav.

USA: Monank Patel (C, WK), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Andries Gous (WK), Jessy Singh, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ali Khan.

FAQs Section

What time does India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start? The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will start at 5:00 PM IST. Where can I watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live? Fans can watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live on the JioHotstar app and website, and Star Sports Network if there is telecast. Is India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match available on TV? The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match could be live on Star Sports Network. Confirmation is awaited. Which platform is streaming India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match? The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match could be on JioHotstar app and website. Details are awaited.

