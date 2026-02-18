Why Australia Might Miss LA28 Olympics Because of Early Exit From T20 World Cup 2026

Australia have won one and lost two matches so far in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The biggest talking point of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is the shocking elimination of Australia from the group stage of the event. The 2021 champions, who were also one of the title contenders of this season, have failed to clear the first round. Notably, the Aussies’ dismal show in the multinational tournament might also dent their chances of participating in the Olympic Games 2028 in Los Angeles.

Why Australia Might Miss Out on Participating in LA28 Olympics?

Currently, one of the powerhouses of world cricket, Australia, is ranked third in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, just behind the reigning world champions India and England. But after the completion of the ongoing T20I championship, the nation’s rank is set to plummet, following their dramatic league-stage exit.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports from July 2025, only six men’s and women’s teams across the globe will get a chance to compete in the global sporting extravaganza. Cricket is set to make a comeback in the multi-sports event since the 1900 Olympics in Paris. The contests will take place in the 20-over format from July 14 to July 29, 2028.

Initially, the ICC were set to select the top-ranked six teams to qualify for the historic event as per the pre-scheduled cut-off date to be released by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). But multiple Full Member nations demanded an approach that will help portray a wider representation of the countries around the world.

For this, the revised qualification process would now allow the top-ranked team from each of the five continents, i.e., Asia, Europe, Africa, Americas, and Oceania, alongside a global qualifier. England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are likely to combine as Great Britain to represent Europe.

This creates a chance for the current fourth-ranked New Zealand to pip Australia for representing Oceania in the LA28 Olympics. The Black Caps have already sealed a berth in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights with three victories out of their four league-stage matches.

Australia’s Underwhelming Show in T20 World Cup 2026

Featuring in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B, consisting of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman, the Aussies were expected to be the first team to earn the ‘Q.’ But instead, a massive upset while facing Zimbabwe, followed by yet another loss against the co-hosts Sri Lanka, dismantled their hopes for a second T20I silverware.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side would have had another thin chance in their final group-stage fixture against Oman if Zimbabwe had lost in both of their remaining matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka, respectively. But the tournament’s first washout in the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match has already favoured the former to advance to the next stage of the mega ICC league.

