Why BPL 2025-26 Matches Have Been Called Off For December 30

Two Bangladesh Premier League matches were set to take place on Tuesday.

The BPL 2025-26 matches scheduled for December 30 have been called off. The six-team league recently kicked off its 12th edition on December 26.

BPL 2025-26 Matches of December 30 Postponed Until Further Notice

The seventh and eighth fixtures of the BPL 2025-26 are set to be rescheduled following the demise of Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Two Bangladesh Premier League matches were set to take place on Tuesday, as the second-placed Rangpur Riders were set to take on the Dhaka Capitals, following the Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals clash.

“In respect of the nation’s mourning and in honour of Begum Khaleda Zia’s legacy, the BCB announces that today’s scheduled Bangladesh Premier League matches have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Further details on the revised fixtures will be communicated in due course.” – As per ESPN Cricinfo, read a statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Earlier, the league was struck by another unfortunate incident on December 27. Dhaka Capitals’ assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away due to cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field just moments before their match facing the Rajshahi Warriors.

Previously, this season of the BPL also encountered a few ownership challenges for the franchises. The reigning champions Fortune Barishal and the most successful team Comilla Victorians are not taking part in the ongoing BPL 2025-26, as only two of the existing sides, Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders, are featured in the edition.

In addition to these teams, four more franchises were added to Bangladesh’s 20-over league, named – Chattogram Royals, Noakhali Express, Sylhet Titans, and Rajshahi Warriors.

Rajshahi Warriors Leading Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Points Table

After six fixtures of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26, the Rajshahi Warriors are currently placed at the top of the chart. They have secured two victories and a loss in their three fixtures so far. The other four teams have also registered their maiden points on the board, except for the Noakhali Express. The side is yet to win a match in their three appearances so far.

However, the league schedule, which follows a two-matches-per-day format, has multiple room in between to host the postponed matches. The BCB is expected to announce the rescheduled fixtures in the days ahead.

