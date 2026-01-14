Why Does Daryl Mitchell Have An Extraordinary Record vs India in ODIs? Ashwin Explains

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has brought up a stellar century while chasing 285 against India in the 2nd IND vs NZ ODI in Rajkot. But it is not a rare sight for the Black Caps fans to see him dominate India. The player possesses a commendable record against the team, especially in ODIs.

Why Does Daryl Mitchell Dominate India in ODIs?

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to applaud Mitchell for his excellent tactics and game awareness against the side. He highlighted how his approach of taking on the spinners results in producing some fast-paced deliveries from the ace wizards like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

“One of the rare batters that is prepared to step down the wicket to spinners like Varun, Kuldeep etc. Steps out hits Kuldeep for a 6. Sequences it expecting Kuldeep to bowl the next one a touch quicker and paddles it round the corner for a 4. When explained it seems simple, but pushing that short square leg back to short fine for a spinner is an underrated aspect of the game,” he wrote.

Notably, the batter had scored 566 runs in his previous 10 innings facing the Men in Blue in the format. The run tally is the second-most in Mitchell’s one-day career, following 683 runs in 14 matches against Pakistan.

