Why is Akeal Hosein not in West Indies playing XI Today for WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match? The Caribbean spinner has not been selected for this game because of a tactical change in the team combination.

At the toss, skipper Shai Hope explained Why is Akeal Hosein not in West Indies playing XI today for WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match. He clarified that Akeal has not been dropped and it is purely a tactical change, with Roston Chase coming in to replace him.

WI vs SA Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Akeal Hosein has done well in the T20 World Cup 2026. He has taken six wickets in five matches and bowled at an economy rate of 8.29, which is impressive since he bowls in the powerplay. In the previous match against Zimbabwe, he took three wickets.

For today’s match, the team has chosen Roston Chase because he can both bat and bowl spin. Shai Hope also said at the toss that Akeal Hosein has performed well and this is just a tactical change.

“Oh, just opposition, obviously, conditions as well. Certainly not being dropped. He’s (Akeal) been performing really well for us. It’s just about, more so, being a tactical change and trying to see what’s the best XI for this particular opposition,” Shai Hope said.

Semi Final Race Heats Up for South Africa, West Indies, and India

If South Africa wins today, they will move closer to a semi final spot. If India beats Zimbabwe, then the Proteas will qualify directly.

For West Indies, a win against South Africa will bring them closer to the semi final. They will have four points and a very high net run rate, with one match remaining against India.

For India, if South Africa loses to West Indies, they only need to beat Zimbabwe and West Indies to qualify. But if West Indies beat South Africa, India will need to win their remaining matches by a big margin, because both South Africa and West Indies have an impressive net run rate.

