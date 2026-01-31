Why is Devon Conway not in New Zealand Playing XI for IND vs NZ 5th T20I? This is a pressing question as it is New Zealand’s last international fixture before they head into the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

ALSO READ:

Why is Devon Conway not in New Zealand Playing XI for IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

The question ‘Why is Devon Conway not in New Zealand Playing XI for IND vs NZ 5th T20I?’ has been trending since the coin toss. The answer is simple: Devon Conway has been rested and hence, he was not available for selection.

The news of the opener’s absence was revealed by Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner during toss. Conway has been replaced by Finn Allen at the top, who joined the side after a successful Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) season and to give him gametime as well before the ICC event.

Confirming the development, Santner said, “We have got four changes – Allen in for Conway, Bevon Jacobs is in for Chapman, Kyle Jamieson for Foulkes and Lockie in place of Henry.”

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.