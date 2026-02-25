Why Is James Neesham Not in New Zealand Playing XI Tonight in SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Clash?

James Neesham has been left out of the side for the first time in this edition.

Hosts Sri Lanka locking horns with New Zealand in a Super 8s clash in Colombo is easily one of the most intense clashes in the T20 World Cup 2026. With victory being as important for both sides as it has never been, the Kiwis has opted to bench James Neesham from their side.

Mitchell Santner announced the decision at the toss as the only change that the Kiwis opted to make ahead of the clash against the Lankans. Cole McConchie was drafted into the playing XI for the Kiwis in place of Neesham, in order to provide them with some spin ability.

Watch LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz. Live scoring at https://t.co/r54ouGdwSb#NZvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fv5lK0gEAd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 25, 2026

Why Did New Zealand Leave Out James Neesham?

The Mitchell Santner-led side opting to include McConchie in place of the all-rounder did make sense, considering the venue of the clash. The Premadasa stadium in Colombo is a wonderful venue for the spinners, with good grip and turn.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was quite quick to state the fact that there might be some assistance to spin-bowling, and the Kiwis might not see it coming. That being said, a lot will ride on New Zealand’s ability to counter the Lankan spinners.

In 13 T20Is that Cole McConchie has plated for the Kiwis, he has scored 100 runs and has picked seven wickets at an economy of 7.77, which is impressive in the middle-overs. On the other hand, James Neesham does provide a lot of stability in the middle-order with his all-round abilities, but was benched for the team to access a spinner in the form of McConchie.

SL vs NZ Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi Lockie Ferguson.

