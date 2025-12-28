News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Miss Out As Pakistan Announced Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is
pakistan-cricket

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Miss Out As Pakistan Announced Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 28, 2025
1 min read
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi Miss Out As Pakistan Announced Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 7.

The team will be without Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan, as they continue to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

Shadab Khan Returns to the T20I Side

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan makes a return to the team after recovering from shoulder surgery earlier this year. He is currently featuring in the BBL for Sydney Thunder.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan squad for T20I Series against Sri Lanka

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.