Babar Azam Set To Make T20 World Cup 2026 Squad? Pakistan Recall Sydney Sixers Batter Before BBL 2025-26 Challenger Final

Pakistan batter Babar Azam is set to miss Sydney Sixers Challenger match against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2025–26 on January 23.

He has been called back by the national team ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Babar Azam Thanks Sydney Sixers as He Leaves for National Duty

Babar Azam expressed his gratitude to the Sydney Sixers fans, coaches, and teammates for their support during his time with the team. He said he really enjoyed being part of the club but now has to leave to join the national team.

“I have very (much) enjoyed my time. Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team, to go to the national duty,” Babar said.

“I have a lot of things I have to take back home – a lot of fun, a lot of positive things, so I have enjoyed it a lot,” he added.

Babar Azam, playing his first BBL season, had a disappointing run, scoring just 202 runs in 11 matches at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06. These are low numbers for a player who is currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He managed only two half-centuries throughout the tournament.

If Sydney Sixers win the challenger match against Hobart Hurricanes and reach the final to face Perth Scorchers, Babar Azam will miss that game as well.

Babar Azam Could Feature in Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

With Pakistan yet to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, Babar Azam’s call up for the three match series against Australia starting on January 29, which is the last assignment before the tournament begins on February 7, indicates he could be part of the World Cup squad. Babar recently returned to T20Is after 10 months during the series against South Africa in October 2025. Since his comeback, he has scored 206 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.33.

