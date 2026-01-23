Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Return to Pakistan Squad for Australia Series Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The selection committee have announced the Pakistan squad for the Australia series in Lahore from January 29, bringing back Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi included in 16-member Pakistan Squad

It was already confirmed that Babar Azam would be included in the series after he was called back from the Big Bash League (BBL).

Babar and Shaheen both missed the series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The selectors have named a 16-member Pakistan squad for this upcoming home series against Australia .

Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Khawaja Nafay, Fakhar Zaman, and Usman Khan have been named as the batters. In the all rounders, Mohammad Nawaz is included as a spin bowling option, Faheem Ashraf as a pace all rounder, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan are the other spin all rounders.

The pace attack includes Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The spin department features Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Haris Rauf have not been included in the squad.

This three match T20I series will be Pakistan’s last assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7, as they are scheduled to play their matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Series

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan vs Australia T20I series Schedule

1st T20I – Thu, Jan 29, 2026

Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium, 6:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I – Sat, Jan 31, 2026

Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium, 6:30 PM (IST)

3rd T20I – Sun, Feb 1, 2026

Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium, 6:30 PM IST

