Babar Azam Shuts Down Journalist When Questioned About His Finishing Skills in Comparison to Virat Kohli [WATCH]

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam was recently left agitated after being compared for his finishing skills with Virat Kohli. The incident happened during a presser last night (April 8) in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026).

Following the clash between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi skipper Babar Azam was questioned by a journalist regarding his finishing skills and how it falls short to that of Virat Kohli.

“Let these things to yourself. End the comparison and carry on. It’s your misconception that I have not finished matches. I have also finished many games.”

🚨 BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON 🚨



• Journalist – "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"



• Babar Azam – "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

Speaking about the numbers, India have won 63.41% of ODI matches when Virat Kohli batted second while Pakistan won 57.33% matches when Babar Azam was chasing.

Overall across white ball (all t20 + t20is + odi) Kohli’s team while hunting target has won 61.56% and Babar’s team has won 54.95% when he batted second.

ALSO READ:

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli recent numbers

Although heralded as one of the best batters of his generation, Babar has often struggled with his strike-rate in white-ball cricket, particularly in the shortest format or has faltered in chases where Pakistan needed him to step up.

While Babar has been a prime target of critics, Virat Kohli has time and again responded to them with his bat and let the runs do the talking.

In the ongoing PSL 2026, Babar has played two matches this season and aggregated 82 runs at a strike-rate of 126.15. His boundary count has also been quite disappointing, having only hit 10 fours and just one six.

On the other hand, Kohli started the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on a strong note, serving as a testament to his tag of a chasemaster. The dynamic right-hander scored an unbeaten 69* off 38 in their chase of 202 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to help defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) get off to a winning start. In the next game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB batted first and Virat Kohli gave his team a quick start with an 18-ball 28.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.