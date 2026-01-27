Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi In Viral Video From Pakistan Nets [WATCH]

During a net session ahead of the T20I series against Australia, Babar Azam hit some big shots off Shaheen Afridi. Both players have been named in Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 after missing the previous series against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam Dominates Shaheen Afridi in Net Session Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

In a viral video posted on X, Babar smashes Shaheen Afridi for two boundaries and two sixes. The sixes he scored were towards long-on and deep square regions, while the boundaries were scored through the covers and square leg regions. This is a good sign for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar Azam smashed 6,4,6,1,4 against Shaheen Afridi in scenario based practice match. 🔥



He will have to play an important role in the batting lineup and improve his strike rate. Given his recent dip in form, these net sessions and the home series against Australia will be vital for him to get back into form.

Babar Azam Recent form in T20s

Babar Azam had a tough first season in the BBL, scoring only 202 runs in 11 matches with an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06. He made just two half-centuries.

Before BBL, he returned to T20Is in October 2025 after 10 months during the series against South Africa. Since then, Babar has scored 206 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.33.

