Can Pakistan Qualify for U19 World Cup Semi-Final? Super Six Group 2 Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED

Pakistan began their ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six campaign on January 27 with a big win over New Zealand by eight wickets. Can they qualify for the U19 World Cup semi-finals?
The win was important for them to stay in the race for the semi-finals, as only the top two teams from Super Six Group 2 can qualify. The group also includes England and India, who had a better net run rate than Pakistan when they qualified for the Super Six, making each victory important.
The top three teams from each group move on to the Super Six stage, but not all teams start equally. Points won against other teams that qualified for the Super Six in the group stage are carried forward, giving some teams an advantage.
In the Super Six, each team plays two matches against teams from the other combined group. Teams do not play against teams that finished in the same position in their original group. Groups B and C make Super Six Group 2, while Groups A and D make Super Six Group 1. The top two teams from each Super Six group move on to the semi-finals.
The 2004 champions finished second in Group C behind England, with Zimbabwe also qualifying. This meant that they will face Group B winners India and Group B third-place New Zealand in the Super Six, but they will not play Bangladesh, who finished second in Group B.
They are still in the race for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 semi finals, but their qualification depends on multiple results.
|Team
|Match
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|IND U19
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+3.337
|ENG U19
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+1.989
|PAK U19
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+1.484
|BAN U19 (E)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-2.092
|NZ U19 (E)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-5.144
|ZIM U19 (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-3.416
Result: Pakistan are eliminated. India and England qualify for the semi finals.
Result: All three teams finish on the same points. Qualification will be decided by net run rate. Pakistan must have a better NRR than at least one team to qualify.
Result: India’s NRR (+3.337) is much higher than Pakistan’s (+1.484), so they must win by a big margin. Otherwise India and England will qualify.
