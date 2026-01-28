Can Pakistan Qualify for U19 World Cup Semi-Final? Super Six Group 2 Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED

Pakistan began their ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six campaign on January 27 with a big win over New Zealand by eight wickets. Can they qualify for the U19 World Cup semi-finals?

The win was important for them to stay in the race for the semi-finals, as only the top two teams from Super Six Group 2 can qualify. The group also includes England and India, who had a better net run rate than Pakistan when they qualified for the Super Six, making each victory important.

How the Super Six Stage Works

The top three teams from each group move on to the Super Six stage, but not all teams start equally. Points won against other teams that qualified for the Super Six in the group stage are carried forward, giving some teams an advantage.

In the Super Six, each team plays two matches against teams from the other combined group. Teams do not play against teams that finished in the same position in their original group. Groups B and C make Super Six Group 2, while Groups A and D make Super Six Group 1. The top two teams from each Super Six group move on to the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s Super Six Fixtures

The 2004 champions finished second in Group C behind England, with Zimbabwe also qualifying. This meant that they will face Group B winners India and Group B third-place New Zealand in the Super Six, but they will not play Bangladesh, who finished second in Group B.

Pakistan Qualification Scenario Explained

They are still in the race for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 semi finals, but their qualification depends on multiple results.

Current Super Six Group 2 Standings

Team Match Win Loss No Result Points NRR IND U19 3 3 0 0 6 +3.337 ENG U19 3 3 0 0 6 +1.989 PAK U19 3 2 1 0 4 +1.484 BAN U19 (E) 3 0 2 1 1 -2.092 NZ U19 (E) 3 0 2 1 1 -5.144 ZIM U19 (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -3.416

Remaining Matches in Super Six Group 2

ENG U19 vs NZ U19 – January 30

BAN U19 vs ZIM U19 – January 31

IND U19 vs PAK U19 – February 01

Scenario 1: Pakistan lose to India (worst case)

Pakistan finish with 4 points.

India move to 8 points.

England already have 6 points.

Result: Pakistan are eliminated. India and England qualify for the semi finals.

Scenario 2: Pakistan beat India and England lose to New Zealand

Pakistan finish with 6 points.

India stay on 6 points.

England also stay on 6 points.

Result: All three teams finish on the same points. Qualification will be decided by net run rate. Pakistan must have a better NRR than at least one team to qualify.

Scenario 3: Pakistan beat India and England defeat New Zealand

England will finish with 8 points and qualify.

India and Pakistan both finish on 6 points.

Result: India’s NRR (+3.337) is much higher than Pakistan’s (+1.484), so they must win by a big margin. Otherwise India and England will qualify.

