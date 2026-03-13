Comedy of Errors From Pakistan Again, Brainfade From Salman Ali Agha Gets Him Run-out in BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI [WATCH]

Salman Ali Agha suffered a bizarre run-out.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha found the worst way to get run out during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. It was among the most bizarre dismissals, and the batter has himself to blame for such a lack of game awareness.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled a fuller delivery to Mohammad Rizwan, who knocked it back to the bowler towards the non-striker’s end. The ball went near Agha, and the bowler came to collect it with his boot, where the batter and bowler came together, and the ball stopped.

For some reason, Salman Ali Agha went to pick up the ball, even though he was out of his crease, something Mehidy noticed instantly. He grabbed it immediately and fired an underarm throw towards the stumps in a flash, and the batter was well short of his crease.

The batter argued with the Bangladeshi captain, but had to walk back after the third umpire’s decision. Agha was unhappy and even threw his gloves and helmet on the ground in anger, but none of them prevented him from returning to the pavilion, as Bangladesh earned a wicket against the run of play.

Ramiz Raja questions Bangladesh’s sportsmanship after Salman Ali Agha’s run-out

Salman Ali Agha’s run-out created controversy, with talk of sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket resurfacing, as it always does after such incidents. During the run-out moment, Ramiz Raja was on the air, and he couldn’t take it lightly, questioning whether Bangladesh showed sportsmanship.

“I mean, within the technical range and as far as the laws are concerned, he was out. But sportsmanship, I am afraid, got a massive hit. Just about to pick up the ball, give it back to the bowler, and the bowler felt there was a chance of a run-out. So, got to feel for him (Salman), and rightly feel undone by the situation and emotion.”

Irrespective of what Ramiz, or anyone for that matter, says, Salman Ali Agha was solely at fault for not obeying the laws and rather doing unnecessary things. He had all the time in the world to return to his crease rather than picking up the ball, which was the bowler’s job.

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Nonetheless, he departed after a fine 64-run knock in 62 deliveries, including seven boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 103.23. Eventually, Pakistan bundled on 274 in 47.3 overs, when they were in a comfortable position and eyeing a big score before this drama unfolded.

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