Daryl Mitchell Protests Against Usman Tariq Bowling Action, Walks Away Mid-Pause Twice in PSL 2026 Faceoff [WATCH]

Daryl Mitchell objected to Usman Tariq bowling action and walked away twice during the PSL 2026 match between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz.

There has already been a lot of drama and controversy in the ongoing PSL 2026, and this incident between Mitchell and Tariq has added to it.

Drama unfolds as Daryl Mitchell walks away twice during Usman Tariq over

The incident happened in the ninth over of the second innings when Usman Tariq was bowling. On the fourth ball, Daryl Mitchell was clearly not happy with Tariq’s pause before delivering the ball. Because of this, he stepped away twice and did not take the strike.

During the over, Tariq came in to bowl and used his usual pause in the run-up, stopping briefly before releasing the ball. However, Mitchell did not agree with it and moved away from the crease twice, indicating to the umpire that he was not ready to face the delivery.

The on-field umpires intervened and asked Mitchell to get on.

Daryl Mitchell twice pulls out of facing Usman Tariq 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/HlDgOWMlPs — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) April 10, 2026

Tariq bowled four overs in the match, gave away 23 runs, and took two wickets, dismissing Abdullah Fazal and Mubasir Khan.

This is not the first time a batter has had a problem with his action. Earlier this year, players like Tom Banton in the ILT20 and later Cameron Green in a T20I series also raised concerns. He has been reported twice for his bowling action but has been cleared on both occasions.

ALSO READ:

Quetta Gladiators dominate with bat and ball to seal big win againat Rawalpindiz

Quetta got a good total with help from captain Saud Shakeel (42) and a quick 39 from Hasan Nawaz, who hit five sixes. Ben Sears took three wickets, but Quetta still finished strong.

In the chase, Rawalpindiz struggled and were all out for 121. Quetta bowlers dominated, with Saud Shakeel, Jahandad Khan, and Usman Tariq taking two wickets each. Saad Masood (31) and Daryl Mitchell (30) tried, but it was not enough, as Quetta won by 61 runs. Pindiz lost their fifth consecutive match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.