Former Pakistan Cricketer Brutally Trolls Babar Azam on Instagram Story After Another Failure in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal trolled Babar Azam on Instagram following his disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Umar Akmal Trolls Babar Azam after another failure in T20 World Cup 2026

In the Super 8 match against England, Babar Azam came to the crease at No. 4 while batting first. He arrived during the fourth over when Pakistan were 27/2. However, Babar could not perform well and was dismissed for 25 runs off 24 balls, including two fours, with a strike rate of 104.17, which is considered low.

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal posted a story on instagram trolling Babar Azam. The post included an image from the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2014 match, where Pakistan were 25/2, but Umar Akmal scored 94 runs off 54 balls, helping Pakistan reach 191/5 in 20 overs, which later they won by 16 runs. In the collage, there was another picture showing Babar Azam’s performance when he came to the crease and got out in the Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 against England, which they lost by two wickets.

Babar Azam has been in a very disappointing run of form. He has scored only 91 runs in four innings in the tournament, with an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 112.34, without hitting a fifty. In his last nine T20I innings, he has managed just one half-century. In the T20 World Cup, he has been given a new role of batting at No. 4, which is not his usual position in T20s, as he normally bats in the top order. This new role has not worked well for him.

ALSO READ:

Semi Final Qualification for Pakistan Not in Their Hands

Speaking about Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026, their last match of the Super 8 stage will be against co-host Sri Lanka, which is a do-or-die game for them. But before that, New Zealand will play against England, and the result of that match will have a big impact on Pakistan chances.

If New Zealand wins, Pakistan will be eliminated. Even if New Zealand loses but avoids a heavy defeat, Pakistan will have to beat Sri Lanka by a very big margin to stay in contention. This means their chances of qualifying for the semi final are not fully in their hands.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.