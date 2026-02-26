England have already reached the semi finals, and Sri Lanka are out of the tournament. Now the big question is how Pakistan can still qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026, as the fight for the second semi final spot from Super 8 Group 2 is between New Zealand and Pakistan.
New Zealand are in a strong position after their big 61 run win over Sri Lanka. But Pakistan still have a chance if they manage a strong victory in their next game and England defeat New Zealand.
So, to answer the question How Pakistan can still qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026, will mostly depend on the result of the England vs New Zealand match.
Pakistan, who currently have a negative net run rate of -0.461, must beat Sri Lanka by a very big margin in their final match to stay in the race. But can Pakistan still qualify for semi finals? The answer depends not only on their own result but also on other matches.
Pakistan also need England to defeat New Zealand, and the size of England’s win will play an important role in deciding the Pakistan qualification scenarios for semi final. If the England vs New Zealand match is washed out due to rain, then New Zealand will qualify for the semi final, and Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|England (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.491
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+3.050
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-0.461
|Sri Lanka (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.800
Can Pakistan still qualify for semi finals? The answer is yes, but only if results go in their favour.
According to ESPNCricinfo, these are the main Pakistan qualification scenarios for semi final:
First Condition: England Must Beat New Zealand
Now Pakistan’s job becomes clear:
Because 30 runs from England’s win plus 40 runs from Pakistan’s win equals 70 runs.
The total combined margin of both matches needs to be around 70 runs for Pakistan to go ahead of New Zealand on net run rate.
So Pakistan cannot afford a small win. They need a big margin.
Now Pakistan must do even better.
Pakistan need to finish faster than England to move ahead of New Zealand on net run rate.
How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semi Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 depends on three things:
