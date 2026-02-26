England have already reached the semi finals, and Sri Lanka are out of the tournament. Now the big question is how Pakistan can still qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026, as the fight for the second semi final spot from Super 8 Group 2 is between New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand are in a strong position after their big 61 run win over Sri Lanka. But Pakistan still have a chance if they manage a strong victory in their next game and England defeat New Zealand.

So, to answer the question How Pakistan can still qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2026, will mostly depend on the result of the England vs New Zealand match.

Can Pakistan still qualify for semi finals?

Pakistan, who currently have a negative net run rate of -0.461, must beat Sri Lanka by a very big margin in their final match to stay in the race. But can Pakistan still qualify for semi finals? The answer depends not only on their own result but also on other matches.

Pakistan also need England to defeat New Zealand, and the size of England’s win will play an important role in deciding the Pakistan qualification scenarios for semi final. If the England vs New Zealand match is washed out due to rain, then New Zealand will qualify for the semi final, and Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament.

Current Points Table of Group 2

Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +1.491 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +3.050 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.461 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -2.800

How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semi Final Of T20 World Cup 2026? Qualification Scenarios Explained

Can Pakistan still qualify for semi finals? The answer is yes, but only if results go in their favour.

According to ESPNCricinfo, these are the main Pakistan qualification scenarios for semi final:

First Condition: England Must Beat New Zealand

Pakistan must hope that England defeat New Zealand.

If the England vs New Zealand match is washed out or if New Zealand win, then New Zealand will qualify directly for the semi final, and Pakistan will be eliminated from the tournament.

Scenario One: If England Bat First

England score 180 runs.

They beat New Zealand by 30 runs.

This will hurt New Zealand’s net run rate.

Now Pakistan’s job becomes clear:

If Pakistan also score 180 runs while batting first against Sri Lanka,

They must win by around 40 runs.

Because 30 runs from England’s win plus 40 runs from Pakistan’s win equals 70 runs.

The total combined margin of both matches needs to be around 70 runs for Pakistan to go ahead of New Zealand on net run rate.

So Pakistan cannot afford a small win. They need a big margin.

Scenario Two: If England Chase

New Zealand score 150 runs batting first.

England chase 150 in 17 overs.

Since England chased quickly, New Zealand’s net run rate drops.

Now Pakistan must do even better.

If Sri Lanka also score 150 runs,

Pakistan must chase the same target in around 14.4 overs.

Pakistan need to finish faster than England to move ahead of New Zealand on net run rate.

How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semi Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 depends on three things:

England must beat New Zealand.

If England win by runs, Pakistan must also win by a big margin.

If England chase quickly, Pakistan must chase even faster.

