Hussain Talat Injury Update: Pakistan All-Rounder Stretchered Off and Taken to Hospital After Nasty Shoulder Injury in BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

Pakistan faced a major setback after their all-rounder Hussain Talat had to be taken off the field on a stretcher due to a nasty injury during the BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI today (March 14). The latest Hussain Talat injury update confirms that he has been taken to a hospital after he injured his left shoulder while saving a boundary.

Hussain Talat Injury Update: PCB issues official statement

The incident happened during the sixth over of Bangladesh’s chase. Talat sprinted toward the boundary line after Litton Das struck Mohammad Wasim’s delivery through the off side. As the ball approached the ropes, Talat attempted to pull it back into play, but in doing so, his foot made contact with the foam padding. He lost his balance and crashed into the advertising boards, falling awkwardly on his left shoulder. The physios soon rushed in and a stretcher was soon brought onto the field to transport him to the ambulance.

Confirming the Hussain Talat Injury Update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed in a press release,

“Talat received immediate medical attention from the team’s medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation.”

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Pakistan level series after winning BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

Speaking about the BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI, the Men in Green secured the contest convincingly by 128 runs (DLS) to level the series. After Pakistan posted 274, courtesy of fifties from Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Salman Ali Agha (64), their pacers came out breathing fire to dismantle the Bangladesh top-order cheaply.

Bangladesh lost their top three of Saif Hassan (12), Tanzid Hasan (1) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) within the first five overs as Shaheen Afridi snared two and Mohammad Wasim Jr took one. The game was then paused for a lengthy period due to bad weather with the target being revised to 242 in 32 overs.

The equation seemed like an uphill task, especially after the poor start and young Sadaqat stepped up with the ball as well, finishing with figures of 3/23 from his five overs as the Bangla Tigers got bundled out for 114.

Earlier, the hosts have won the opening match of the series which makes the scoreline 1-1. The decisive final ODI will be played on Sunday (March 15)

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