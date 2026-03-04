Pakistan Set To Name Former Captain As Test Team Head Coach

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is likely to be appointed as the new head coach of the Pakistan in Test cricket. The position has been empty for the past five months.

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to become Pakistan Test team Head Coach

As per a report by Geo News, Sarfaraz Ahmed is currently working with Pakistan Shaheens and is in the UAE for a T20 and one day series against the England Lions. He is expected to officially take charge as head coach during Test series against Bangladesh in May.

Earlier Azhar Mahmood was the interim coach during the recent Test series against South Africa.

Pakistan are fifth in the World Test Championship standings after drawing their home series against South Africa last October.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s International Career and Captaincy Record

Sarfaraz Ahmed represented the Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals during his career. In Test cricket, he scored 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 fifties. In ODIs, he made 2,315 runs with two hundreds and 11 half centuries, while in T20 internationals he scored 818 runs.

He also captained his country in 13 Test matches, winning four of them. In white ball cricket, he enjoyed major success as captain, leading the country to the Champions Trophy title 2017 where they defeated India in the final. He also led the team in ODI World Cup 2019. His last appearance came in a Test match against Australia in Perth in 2023.

Way back at the Under-19 level, Sarfaraz Ahmed captained team to victory in the U19 World Cup 2006, which remains the last time they won the tournament.

Pakistan Won U19 Asia Cup Under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Guidance

In November 2025, the PCB gave Sarfaraz Ahmed full charge of the Pakistan Shaheens and the U19 team. He was made responsible for managing the teams, helping young players grow, working closely with coaches, and preparing players for the senior national side. The PCB said this step was taken to improve the development system and create a smooth path from junior cricket to the main Pakistan team.

Under his guidance, Pakistan won the U19 Asia Cup 2025 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The PCB will be hoping Sarfaraz can turn around Test performances. In the last World Test Championship cycle, the team finished ninth, winning just five out of 14 matches.

