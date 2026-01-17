Pakistan U19 Batter Involved in Hilarious Run Out While Trying To Evade the Ball in U19 World Cup 2026 [WATCH].

Pakistan U19 batter found the worst way possible to throw his wicket.

Pakistan U19 player Ali Raza was involved in a bizarre run-out during the U19 World Cup 2026 fixture against England U19 in Harare. It was among the most comical and silly ways to get run out when the team couldn’t afford it at all.

Momin Qamar pulled one towards the midwicket region, and while he initially wanted two runs, he settled for a single. However, on the other end, Raza hadn’t reached inside the crease, and as the throw came towards the wicketkeeper’s end, he tried to evade it and let the ball go instead of getting inside.

At that moment, he was well outside the crease, and while he immediately tried to put his bat within the crease, the wicketkeeper was quick enough to dislodge the bails. As the replays showed, Ali Raza was a split second late to make it, and England U19 earned a free wicket when they didn’t even expect anything like this.

Quality run out to end the game between England and Pakistan in the U19 World Cup. Number 11 decides to get out the way of the throw coming in by just standing out of his crease… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/81CA9tCS8E — TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) January 16, 2026

Pakistan U19 batter did many things wrong during the whole process, and it was indeed a rookie mistake that was completely avoidable. Unfortunately, Qamar and Raza were the last pair standing, and this silly run-out took away the team’s chances of winning.

England U19 won by 37 runs against Pakistan U19 in U19 World Cup 2026

After winning the toss, Pakistan U19 opted to field first against England U19 in Harare. They did exceptionally well as a bowling unit, restricting the opponent to a mere 210 in the first innings.

Ahmed Hussain took three wickets, while Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, and Momin Qamar dismissed two batters each. For England U19, Caleb Falconer top-scored 66 runs, whereas Ben Dawkins (33) and Ralphie Albert (25) made decent contributions.

During the second innings, Pakistan U19 had the worst possible start, losing three wickets inside 10 overs. They never really recovered and were bundled on a mere 173 in 46.3 overs to give a 37-run win to England U19.

Farhan Yousaf made the most runs (65), but no other Pakistan U19 batter could even cross the 20-run mark in the batting innings. Alex Green, James Minto, and Ralphie Albert took two wickets each for England U19, who made a winning start to the tournament.

