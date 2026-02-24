Usman Tariq Gives Tom Banton Fiery Sendoff, Reignites ILT20 Rivalry During ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash [WATCH]

Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq made an immediate impact on the very first ball he bowled during the ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match today (February 24). Introduced in the eighth over of England’s chase, Tariq totally outfoxed batter Tom Banton to dismiss him cheaply for just two runs.

After getting the wicket with a wrong’un, Usman Tariq looked extremely charged up and gave Tom Banton a fiery look before joining his teammates in celebration. The incident reignited memories of when the duo clashed during the ILT20 2025-26 season where Tom Banton had accused the Pakistan spinner of chucking after falling prey to him.

The Predator is caught! 🏹



Usman Tariq marks his debut by halting Tom Banton's merciless assault.

Notably, the 28-year-old has previously been cleared of suspected bowling action twice and has also himself clarified the same.

Speaking about the ENG vs PAK contest, the Tom Banton wicket dented the Three Lions further as they ended up losing their fourth wicket with just 58 runs on the scoreboard in their chase of 165. Usman Tariq struck again in the 12th over, this time getting the better of Sam Curran on 16(15) to send back half of the English side to the pavilion. Prior to that, Shaheen Afridi breathed fire, snaring three wickets in the powerplay with the key wickets of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell.

At the time of writing this report, the England scoreboard reads 123 for 5 in 14.5 overs with Harry Brook and Will Jacks currently batting in the middle.

The England semifinal qualification chances can be confirmed if the Harry Brook-led side eke out a win tonight, since they have already beat Sri Lanka in their opening Super 8 clash. In the process, England will have four points from two games, good enough to book their last four spot.

On the other hand, the Pakistan semifinal qualification chance will take a major hit. With a no result in their first Super 8 game against New Zealand and now a loss against England, the Men in Green have only one point from two games. For Salman Ali Agha & Co to remain alive in contention, they will have to win theit final game against Sri Lanka and hope other results go their way.

