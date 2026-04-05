Who Is Sameer Minhas – 19-Year-Old Pakistan Batter Lighting Up PSL 2026?

He has registered back to back fifties.

Sameer Minhas has put the cricketing world on notice during the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League, PSL 2026. Playing for Islamabad United, the 19-year old has lit up the tournament with fans going as far as asking the Pakistan management to fast-track him.

The youngster is currently leading the run-scoring chart in the tournament, with 180 runs from three games. He has struck at an excellent rate of 171.42 while getting dismissed twice.

Who Is Sameer Minhas?

Born in Multan, Sameer is the younger brother of Arafat Minhas, who has played four T20Is for Pakistan. He is following the footsteps of his 21-year-old brother, knocking on the door for an international call-up.

Sameer Minhas is yet to make his First Class debut but has already made his mark in the age-group cricket and now in the PSL. Pakistan clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup in December, with Minhas playing the key role. He was at his best in the final against India, hitting a sensational 172 off 113 deliveries with nine sixes and 17 fours. He ended the tournament as the highest scorer with 471 runs from five innings, including two centuries and a half century.

Minhas couldn’t replicate that performance in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2025-26 but showed glimpses of his talent. He was the top run-getter for his side, scoring 197 runs at a strike rate of 105.34 with two half centuries. Given the kind of form he was in ahead of the PSL auction, it wasn’t a surprise that there was a bidding battle for him. Islamabad United eventually secured him for PKR 19 million.

Sameer Minhas is going to be a big superstar for Pakistan in the future IA.



Pakistan should fast track him into white ball team, he should played ahead of Babar Azam. pic.twitter.com/hAZK4A96dB — 𝐀 (@was_abdd) April 4, 2026

The right-hand batter has lived up to the faith so far, delivering two match-winning knocks. In the second game, he struck an unbeaten 82 off 48 deliveries against Quetta Gladiators. He followed that up with 70 off just 36 balls against Rawalpindiz as they chased down 157 in 14.2 overs. He has played some delightful strokes in these games, including a pull against Alzarri Joseph, one of the fastest bowlers in the game.

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Should Pakistan Fast-track Minhas After PSL 2026 Exploits?

Sameer Minhas is playing only his first PSL season but has looked like a million bucks. Like he belongs at this level, and perhaps beyond. The question that many fans are asking is whether he should be fast-tracked to the national side.

Opinions are divided on this as some believe the team needs someone like him, and others feel he should play a domestic season before being in contention. Both sides have some merit in their thoughts.

Now Sameer Minhas certainly is a talent that Pakistan haven’t seen in a while. He has a wide range of shots, and has looked at ease against both spin and pace. Pulling and hooking express pace is one thing Pakistan batters aren’t particularly good at. Minhas could be an exception.

However, the team management isn’t known for handling young talent with care. They have fast-tracked a few exciting young players on the big stage in recent years, including Saim Ayub, and it hasn’t worked well. Many of those players have not progressed as they should have.

Given the recent record, it may not be wise to expose your brightest talent at an early age. The coaches and the support staff needs to take time with Minhas and develop his game further so that he can realise his true potential and not fade into obscurity like others.

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