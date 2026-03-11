Why Are Babar Azam, Saim Ayub Not in Pakistan Playing XI for BAN vs PAK ODIs?

Babar Azam has scored 316 runs in his last 10 ODI matches, including a fifty and a hundred.

After an early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan are set to take on Bangladesh for three ODIs, starting on March 11. But their ex-captain Babar Azam and youngster Saim Ayub have been two notable omissions from the Men in Green’s squad for the away white-ball series.

Why Babar Azam, Saim Ayub Are Not in Pakistan Playing XI Against Bangladesh

The former skipper is battling through a long, rough patch of form across league and international cricket. Playing for the Sydney Scorchers in his maiden appearance at Australia’s Big Bash League, the batter could manage to score only 202 runs in 11 matches, at a below-par strike rate of 103.06.

But despite this underwhelming show, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had included him in their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. They had backed Babar to play an anchoring role in the recently concluded T20 championship. But the right-hander went through an even more dismal form, putting up only 91 runs in six fixtures, averaging just 22.75, with a highest score of 46 against the USA. The last time he donned the ODI jersey, the player had slammed an unbeaten, match-winning knock of 102 against Sri Lanka in November 2025.

On the other hand, Ayub also endured a slump in his form with the willow. Though the all-rounder chipped in to snare five wickets, he could manage only 70 runs in six matches of the mega ICC event.

This continued streak of poor runs has led to their omission from Pakistan’s squad for the Bangladesh ODIs. However, the white-ball coach, Mike Hesson, and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi have both emphasised the limited-overs tour of Bangladesh as an opportunity to test the budding players following a major squad overhaul.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan Continuing Great Form in One-day Format

The side will be back in action following their T20 World Cup 2026 debacle. But in the 50-over format, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Co. will want to carry on their winning momentum, following back-to-back series victories facing South Africa and Sri Lanka on home soil.

The series in Bangladesh would help them gear up for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in 2027, set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Last time they toured the country for a three-match ODI series in 2015, Bangladesh had registered a clean sweep over Pakistan. But the visitors would be confident of turning the table in the upcoming fixtures, banking on their massive head-to-head lead of 34-5.

Pakistan Squad for ODIs Against Bangladesh

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, and Shamyl Hussain.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.