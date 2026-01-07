Why Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, And Haris Rauf Are Not Playing in SL vs PAK T20Is?

The series will be Pakistan's final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan are currently taking on Sri Lanka for three 20-over matches ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026. The series will be crucial for the team’s preparation as they are set to play all of their matches of the mega ICC tournament on Sri Lankan soil.

However, while youngster Khawaja Nafay has received his maiden national call-up, some of the star Pakistani players have not made it to the 15-member squad for the Sri Lanka T20I series. The list includes the likes of former skipper Babar Azam and pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Why Are Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, And Haris Rauf Not Playing in Sri Lanka T20Is?

All of them will miss the 20-over rubber in Sri Lanka due to their participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025. Prior to the scheduling of the SL vs PAK T20Is, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had handed over No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to these players for the ongoing season of Australia’s T20 league.

Mohammad Rizwan, who last appeared in a T20I in December 2024, is also currently featuring in the BBL 2025. Notably, Babar, Shaheen, Rauf, and Rizwan are representing the Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Stars, and Melbourne Renegades, respectively.

However, while all the other stars are continuing their BBL stints, Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen has been sidelined from the T20 tournament due to a knee injury. Babar and Rizwan are yet to battle out their underwhelming forms, scoring only 131 and 99 runs in six and five BBL fixtures. But Rauf has put up a commendable show for the Stars so far, snaring 12 scalps in six appearances.

Pakistan Would Look to Extend T20 Domination Over Sri Lanka

Though the side will be without many of their star players for the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka, Salman Ali Agha and Co. would be eyeing to continue their dominating run over the opposition, especially in the shortest format of the game.

The Men in Green have had an upper hand over the hosts, securing three of their latest four 20-over encounters. These include the Super Fours match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 and the Pakistan tri-nation series final. Further, the last time they toured the Lankans in 2015, Pakistan had whitewashed the series by 0-3.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.

