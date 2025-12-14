Why Is Babar Azam Wearing 056 Jersey Number for Sydney Sixers in BBL 2025–26?

He is playing for the first time in BBL.

Perth Scorchers are taking on Sydney Sixers in the first match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In this match, Babar Azam of Sydney Sixers is wearing a unique jersey number.

Babar Azam Wearing 056 Number for Sydney Sixers

Babar Azam is wearing the jersey number 056 in the BBL because his regular number 56 was already taken at the Sydney Sixers. Mitchell Starc, a long-time member of the team, continues to use that number, which meant Babar had to choose a different option.

To keep it close to his favourite number, Babar decided to go with 056, a creative twist that still matches his usual identity. The former Pakistan captain arrived in Sydney this week for his BBL stint, and the franchise quickly revealed his new number.

When he arrived, the Sydney Sixers posted photos of Babar at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), proudly wearing the 056 jersey. The change may be small, but it has already caught the attention of fans.

He was signed as a pre-draft overseas pick earlier in the year, and this will be the first time Babar Azam plays in the tournament.

Sydney Sixers Playing XI vs Perth Scorchers

Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Charles Stobo, Mitchell Perry, Todd Murphy.

ALSO READ:

Babar Azam and His Path Toward the T20 World Cup 2026

For Babar Azam, this is the beginning of a new chapter in his T20 journey. His recent international run has been up and down, and it even led to him being dropped from the T20I team for the first time in his career.

He later returned to the format in October, but the period where he was kept out of the side was difficult for him. Even though he is one of Pakistan’s most skilled batters, this tough phase affected him a lot and his full T20I comeback is still not fully complete.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 coming closer, Babar’s place in the Pakistan squad is still not fully confirmed. This BBL stint with the Sydney Sixers can play a very important role in deciding his future. If he finds his rhythm and scores runs again, he can strengthen his chance of being part of Pakistan’s T20I plans and make a strong claim for a spot in the World Cup squad.

He is at the top of the run charts in T20Is with 4429 runs in 136 matches, which shows how important he has been for Pakistan over the years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.