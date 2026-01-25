Why Mohammad Rizwan is Not in Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan have recently announced their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. While the former captain Babar Azam has been included in the 15-member team, another ex-skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, and speedster Haris Rauf have missed out on participating in the 20-over championship.

Why is Mohammad Rizwan Not in Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026?

The batter’s last appearance in the shortest format of the game dates back to December 13, 2024, in South Africa. Since then, the Pakistan management has opted to exclude the batter from their T20I line-up due to his below-par strike rate and inconsistency.

In 20 innings of the format during 2024, the opener managed to put up only 617 runs, including five half-centuries, striking at an underwhelming rate of 117.3. However, Rizwan had a massive chance to put on a great show in his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) stint for the Melbourne Renegades.

This could have made way for the player to re-enter Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. But he also endured a similar form in the BBL 2025, scoring just 187 runs in 10 fixtures. Notably, Rizwan could not manage a single fifty-plus score during his stint in Australia’s T20 league as his strike rate further declined to 102.74.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (WK), and Usman Tariq.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.