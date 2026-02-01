Why Sarfaraz Ahmed Using The Phone During IND vs PAK U19 World Cup Match Was Not a Violation

Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen using a mobile in the Pakistan dressing room, which quickly raised speculation.

Well, it is one question so as to why the Pakistan U19 side did not try and go for the target in 33.3 overs, which could have sealed a semi-final berth. However, support staff member Sarfaraz Ahmed is all over social media for one of his actions during the game.

The former Pakistani skipper was seen using a mobile phone in the Pakistan dressing room during their fixture against arch-rivals India. With the Players & Match Officials (PMOA) are having a prohibition on the usage of electronic devices, the incident quickly attracted eyeballs.

How was Sarfaraz Ahmed using a phone during a U19 match? That’s a fair question, especially given the ICC’s strict ban on communication devices in the PMOA.



How is Sarfaraz Ahmed Using a Mobile Not a Violation?

As per the Article 4 of the laws stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the use of communication devices in the PMOA, the team manager is permitted to carry a mobile phone in the PMOA.

4.2.2 of the clause states that – each team media manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the PMOA but any such device must be turned onto silent mode at all times whilst such individual is in the PMOA and must not be used for any purpose inside the PMOA.

Since Sarfaraz Khan is listed as the team manager primarily, he can carry an electronic device inside the PMOA, which puts all speculations to rest.

The Pakistan U19 cricket team did not even try to chase the target of 252 inside 33.3 overs, which was their criteria to book a berth in the semi-final of the tournament. Though the openers started off well, the middle-order batters did not even look to up the ante at any stage in the game.

