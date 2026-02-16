News
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Cricket World Reacts As Australia On The Verge Of Crashing Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Defeat Against Sri Lanka
'Go Home Lads' – Cricket World Reacts As Australia On The Verge Of Crashing Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Defeat Against Sri Lanka

Disha Asrani

Last updated: February 16, 2026

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: February 16, 2026
2 min read
Cricket World Reacts As Australia On The Verge Of Crashing Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Defeat Against Sri Lanka

The AUS vs SL Match No.30 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium saw fortunes turn around in a jiffy. Australia qualification chances are severely hit, and they are staring at the possibility of a knockout fromthe Super 8. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won their third game on the trot with Pathum Nissanka scoring an unbeaten century.

Australia Qualification Chances Take A Hit

Both teams, Australia and Sri Lanka, were playing their third match of the group stage. The home team are seated at the top of the Group D points table with six points, followed by Zimbabwe with two wins. Australia have won one and lost two, with their last match against Oman. But if Zimbabwe manages to win their remaining two games or hold a better NRR, the Aussies might fail to qualify for this ICC tournament.

ALSO READ:

Pathum Nissanka Triggers Drama in Group B of T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about the match, captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head started the first innings with half-centuries. Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell scored vital 20s down the order, while the rest of the team managed only 17 runs. Dushan Hemantha scalped a three-wicket haul.

Sri Lanka, set to chase 182, lost Kusal Perera in the second over. But Pathum Nissanka’s 52-ball century script history. Captain Kusal Mendis also struck a 38-ball 51, while Pavan Rathnayake sealed the deal with a 15-ball 28 cameo.

While Sri Lanka’s glory cannot be ignored, injury-laden Australia’s loss has sent shockwaves in the cricket world. Let’s look at some social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to today’s match.

