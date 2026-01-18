‘Fighting A Lone Battle’ – Virat Kohli Slams 85th International Hundred in Tricky Run-Chase in IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

It was his 54th ODI hundred, and seventh against New Zealand.

The chase master is back at it again! During the ongoing 3rd IND vs NZ ODI, India are in a tricky spot chasing 338. Whilst a batting collapse on the other end of the wicket, Virat Kohli has not only held his wicket, but also scored his 85th hundred in international cricket. Previously, India won the first ODI but lost the second, leading to the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

While it is Kohli’s 54th century in the format, it’s his seventh against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli Smashes 45th ODI Hundred in IND vs NZ Series Decider

The spectators in Indore are dancing to the tunes of Kohli’s boundaries. While the fans online have erupted in joy, irrespective of the result this leads to. Overall, Kohli is 15 knocks away from matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of a hundred hundreds.

Batting first, the visitors put up 337/9 as Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) struck centuries. The hosts, on the other hand, lost their first wicket of Rohit Sharma in the fourth over. Apart from Kohli, India kept losing wickets. Shreyas Iyer (3) and KL Rahul (1), the centurion from the last game, couldn’t get to double figures. Nitish Kumar Reddy struck his maiden fifty in the format, but couldn’t keep it going.

After 42 overs, India were at 249/6 with Virat Kohli (104 off 96) and Harshit Rana (35 off 37) on the crease. The duo stitched a 99 (off 69) run partnership. After the all-rounder was dismissed at 52 off 43, things went downhill for India. Zak Foulkes scalped Rana and Mohammed Siraj in consecutive deliveries. Kohli was eventually taken out by Kristian Clarke at 124. After the all important Virat Kohli wicket, it was only a matter of time when New Zealand will win the match and the series 1-2.

Here are some of the posts on a social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli UNSTOPPABLE! 👑💯

54th ODIs century in the books fighting a lone battle in the chase, pure masterclass from the King! This man thrives when the chips are down. Chase legend forever.#ViratKohli #INDvsNZ #ODI pic.twitter.com/5lPIpeCBa1 — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) January 18, 2026

🚨 MOST HUNDREDS IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET BY ACTIVE PLAYERS:



Virat Kohli – 85*.

Joe Root – 60.

Rohit Sharma – 50.

Steve Smith – 49.

Kane Williamson – 48.



VIRAT KHOLI – THE GOAT𓃲 pic.twitter.com/vAFIuFa4Ue — usman (@cricbyusman) January 18, 2026

Calm under pressure, brilliant in execution.



Virat Kohli brings up a match-defining century 🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥#INDvNZ #ViratKohil — Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) January 18, 2026

What a masterclass from the King Kohli! 🔥



Pure class, ice-cold temperament, and that insatiable hunger for runs –Virat is single-handedly keeping India alive in this massive 338 chase against New Zealand in Indore.



The chase master is in full beast mode! 👑🏏#ViratKohli… pic.twitter.com/qkh9pPCWHA — Er.Rajiv (@Rajiv_siait) January 18, 2026

Virat Kohli's 100 is a masterclass in chasing. India needs more partners to support this legend. — Daily Dose (@rehman7614) January 18, 2026

85th Century for the GREATEST OF ALL TIME, VIRAT KOHLI 🐐🐐🐐



that's a "non committal 37 year old" Virat Kohli for you 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4T7KNwdeJY — Shriram Jadhav (@ShriramJadhav65) January 18, 2026

🚨Virat Kohli has made history🚨



– King Kohli now holds the record for the most centuries scored at different ODI venues.🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yu0gNWrdAr — Cricket Sangrah (@CricketSangrah) January 18, 2026

