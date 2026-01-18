‘Fighting A Lone Battle’ – Virat Kohli Slams 85th International Hundred in Tricky Run-Chase in IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

It was his 54th ODI hundred, and seventh against New Zealand.
The chase master is back at it again! During the ongoing 3rd IND vs NZ ODI, India are in a tricky spot chasing 338. Whilst a batting collapse on the other end of the wicket, Virat Kohli has not only held his wicket, but also scored his 85th hundred in international cricket. Previously, India won the first ODI but lost the second, leading to the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
The spectators in Indore are dancing to the tunes of Kohli’s boundaries. While the fans online have erupted in joy, irrespective of the result this leads to. Overall, Kohli is 15 knocks away from matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of a hundred hundreds.
Batting first, the visitors put up 337/9 as Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) struck centuries. The hosts, on the other hand, lost their first wicket of Rohit Sharma in the fourth over. Apart from Kohli, India kept losing wickets. Shreyas Iyer (3) and KL Rahul (1), the centurion from the last game, couldn’t get to double figures. Nitish Kumar Reddy struck his maiden fifty in the format, but couldn’t keep it going.
After 42 overs, India were at 249/6 with Virat Kohli (104 off 96) and Harshit Rana (35 off 37) on the crease. The duo stitched a 99 (off 69) run partnership. After the all-rounder was dismissed at 52 off 43, things went downhill for India. Zak Foulkes scalped Rana and Mohammed Siraj in consecutive deliveries. Kohli was eventually taken out by Kristian Clarke at 124. After the all important Virat Kohli wicket, it was only a matter of time when New Zealand will win the match and the series 1-2.
