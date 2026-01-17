Aiden Markram Registers Second SA20 Century Off 55 Balls in DSG vs PR, Promising Signs For LSG Ahead Of IPL 2026

The South African skipper has peaked at probably the best time for South Africa.

Watching Aiden Markram go about his batting would probably tell you, that T20 batting is not always about power and destruction. Sometimes, its class, poise and elegance. The Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) skipper ran riot in front of their home crowd against the Paarl Royals.

Aiden Markram opened the batting with Sunil Narine, and had to navigate his way past a couple of quick wickets when the team was reduced to 9/2. However, from there it was a display of sheer class from the South African skipper, as he brought up a fabulous century off just 55 deliveries.

Additionally, Markram walked back with a 108 off 58 deliveries, in an innings which held 12 boundaries and five sixes. His innings came at a strike-rate of 186.20, as he showcased an excellent ability to change gears multiple times in the first innings.

Credits to Aiden Markram, DSG posted a competitive 187/9 when no other batter could get past the 30-run mark. Though the team would be disappointed in the fact that they could not breach the 200-run mark despite Markram’s heroics, they would breathe a sigh of relief that the knock was played when they needed it the most.

The Protea team management would be smiling ear to ear after looking at how Aiden Markram is going about his batting. After scoring a confident 66 in the last match against the same opposition, the DSG skipper came out all guns blazing in the very next fixture.

However, there would be another team smiling ear to ear after looking at this performance. Without a guess, the Lucknow Super Giants will be ecstatic looking at how the Protea skipper is approaching the innings. They have retained him for the 19th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Markram opened the batting with Mitchell Marsh last season, and was instrumental in providing promising starts to the franchise. The Australian T20I skipper is also doing exceedingly well in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Perth Scorchers, having smashed a hundred there.

Though these are extremely positive signs for the national boards, Lucknow Super Giants will also take out huge positives from the way their openers are reaping rewards in the format. The IPL franchise is looking to open with the same combination as last season, and they would not want anything more than what they’re seeing.

