Can South Africa Still Pick Ryan Rickelton for T20 World Cup 2026 After Mumbai Indians Player Hits Purple Patch in SA20?

So far in the SA20 2026 season, Ryan Rickelton has scored 317 runs.

Ryan Rickelton has been in excellent form in the SA20 2026 season after scoring another century for MI Cape Town.

Ryan Rickelton shines with 113* against Joburg Super Kings

In the match against Joburg Super Kings at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Rickelton smashed an unbeaten 113 off 60 balls. His innings included eight fours and nine sixes, and he scored at a strike rate of 188.33. Thanks to his knock, MI Cape Town posted a strong total of 234/3 in 20 overs.

Joburg Super Kings were later restricted to 198 for 5 in their 20 overs, as MI Cape Town won the match by 36 runs.

Earlier in the season, Rickelton had also scored a century in MI Cape Town’s opening match of the tournament against Durban Super Giants in Cape Town. He made 113 off 63 balls, hitting five fours at a strike rate of 179.36.

Although MI Cape Town lost that match by 15 runs, Rickelton’s innings kept the team in the contest.

Ryan Rickelton leads the run charts in SA20 2026

So far in the SA20 2026 season, Rickelton has scored 317 runs at an average of 63.40 and a strike rate of 172.28. He has already hit two centuries and is currently the leading run scorer of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Ryan Rickelton left out of South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad

A few days ago, South Africa announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7. One of the surprising omissions from the squad was Ryan Rickelton, as he was not selected.

In T20 internationals, Rickelton has played 18 matches and scored 381 runs at an average of 21.16.

Despite his strong form in the SA20, South Africa cannot include him in the World Cup squad now because the 15-member squad has already been finalized. He can only be added if there is an injury replacement.

Dale Steyn reacts to Rickelton’s omission

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn shared his reaction on X after seeing Rickelton’s performances.

“Remind me again why he’s not going?,” he tweeted on X.

Remind me again why he’s not going???? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 10, 2026

With Rickelton already scoring two centuries in the tournament, Steyn felt it was surprising that the selectors had missed the opportunity to include him.

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.