Dale Steyn Identifies Candidates from SA20 2026 Who Could Step Up to South Africa International Team

The SA20 has become a great platform for domestic players from South Africa to showcase their talent to the world. Former Protea great Dale Steyn believes a few of the stars from the ongoing SA20 2026 could be in line for international call-ups soon.

Dale Steyn believes South Africa are producing exciting talent and the SA20 is helping in putting on that talent in the spotlight.

Steyn, who follows cricket closely and is quite active on social media, expressed his opinion in response to a post praising Evan Jones.

“Watch this space. post WC we’ll see a few new faces in green and gold. Jones, Jordan Herman, Duan Jansen, just a few to start, maybe 2 or 3 more as this season goes,” responded Steyn.

The former South Africa pacer isn’t wrong in his assessment as there is certainly a high influx of talent in the country. The league which was started with an aim to unearth such gems from domestic cricket has been a success in fast tracking their development playing against top international cricketers.

Evan Jones, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Jason Smith Among Star Performers in SA20 2026

The ongoing SA20 2026 has seen multiple stars putting on impressive performances. Jones starred in the season opener between Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town, where he smashed 33 not out in just 14 balls. He also bowls right arm pace, and can be a solid asset.

In the same encounter, MICT’s Jason Smith also put himself on the map with a stunning 41 off 14 deliveries. Both these power-hitters have been in top form in domestic cricket and could get noticed by the South Africa team management very soon.

The second game of the season witnessed Joburg Super Kings’ Duan Jansen showing that he can just be as deadly as his brother Marco. The left-arm pacer ran through the Pretoria Capitals middle order with 4 for 23 in his four overs.

Jordan Hermann is rated highly, and on Saturday he showed exactly why. On a pitch where batting was a tough ask, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter hammered 62 off just 28 balls against Paarl Royals. Jordan has a terrific FC and List A record, and is on an upward graph in the shorter format.

Concurring to what Dale Steyn said, it would not be a surprise to see these players in the Protea jersey

