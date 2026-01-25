Dewald Brevis Warms Up For T20 World Cup 2026 With Hundred In SA20 Final

He is now second-highest run scorer of the SA20 2025-26.

Dewald Brevis reminded everyone of his T20 talent with a spectacular hundred off just 53 balls in the SA20 final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday, January 25. The hundred sent a clear message ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Hundred by Dewald Brevis Rescues Pretoria Capitals After Early Collapse in SA20 Final

Rising to the occasion, the South African star showed his growing maturity and ability to win matches. Pretoria Capitals (PC) were reduced to 2/1 in the first seven deliveries as they lost both openers, Shai Hope and Connor Esterhuizen, returning to the dugout.

Dewald Brevis not only rescued his side but also put pressure back on the opposition with his power-hitting ability. He reached his fifty in just 26 balls, setting the pace for an innings that kept the Sunrisers bowlers under pressure.

Once he found his rhythm, the 21-year-old was unstoppable, combining clean power with smart placement. The right-hander scored 20 runs in the last over of the powerplay, bowled by pacer James Coles. He alone scored 40 runs off the team’s fifty, highlighting how explosive his innings was.

Dewald Brevis reached the milestone with a powerful pull shot against Lutho Sipamla, earning his third T20 hundred. However, he was dismissed soon for 101 off 56 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes. His strike rate was 180.35. Marco Jansen got him out with a slower delivery outside off, with wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock completing the catch.

Dewald Brevis scored an impressive 101 off 56 balls. The rest of the batting line-up only managed 55 runs from 64 deliveries, and two runs came in extras, demonstrating how crucial his knock was to help PC post a respectable 158/7.

With this ton, the 22 years 256 days old Dewald Brevis became the youngest player to score a century in the final of a major T20 league, surpassing the previous record held by Australia’s Jake Weatherald (23 years, 92 days) for Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League (BBL) 2018-19.

ALSO READ:

Early SA20 Struggles Put Dewald Brevis Batting Approach Under the Scanner

Earlier in the SA 2025-26 season, Dewald Brevis endured a torrid run, managing only 141 runs in the first eight innings at an average of 20.14 and a strike rate of 146.87. Although he showed flashes of brilliance, he failed to convert big scores into big ones, raising doubts about his ability to thrive under pressure and adapt to the conditions. However, when it counted, Brevis delivered his best performance.

Dewald Brevis has turned things around dramatically in the later games, scoring back-to-back fifties before this match-defining knock in the SA20 final. The last three innings will give him huge confidence going into the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be his first ICC white-ball tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.