DSG vs JSK Highlights: Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen Run Riot As Durban’s Super Giants Collapse Like Ninepins

The sixth match of the SA20 2025-26 was between two power-packed sides – the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK). However, the first innings went nothing as per what the contest promised. The hosts were completely dominated in their own backyard, and could only get to a mere 86. Here are the DSG v JSK highlights for all those who missed the action live.

Right since ball one, the Men in Yellow were all over the Durban’s Super Giants, and left zero opportunities to march towards a commanding victory. Each of the six bowlers used collected a wicket against their name, and skipper Aiden Markram’s 22 was the highest score for the hosts. From DSG’s poor application to Faf du Plessis’ masterstroke on the field – here’s everything you need to know about Match 6 of the SA20 2025-26.

DSG vs JSK Highlights

Let’s take a look at the DSG vs JSK highlights for the clash which took place in Durban. It was a match which did not live up to the expectations of a fierce contest. Yet, it had everything to get a smile across the faces of cricket fans.

The Faf du Plessis School of Captaincy

Having the experience of leading a side is one thing, utilising it to the best of one’s capabilities is another. And guess where Faf du Plessis stood in their second game of JSK’s campaign. The former South African skipper quickly judged the conditions and the way the pitch was behaving, and made changes to the bowling immediately.

Du Plessis sent Matthew de Villiers to gear up for wicketkeeping responsibilities soon after he realised that the wicket had a lot more purchase for the spinners. He brought on Donovan Ferreira to bowl some off-spin, which got the better of Heinrich Klaasen.

In the first game of the campaign, du Plessis had used five different bowlers in the powerplay. However, in the game against DSG in Durban, he went ahead with Akeal Hossein and Prenelan Subrayen for the first five overs – which indicates his ability to read the situations of the game. The decision to add strength to the spin bowling department via Ferreira also worked brilliantly.

How Prenelan Subrayen and Richard Gleeson Thumped DSG

Looking at the scorecard, it is no secret that there was something in the wicket for the spinners. However, Richard Gleeson was brought into the attack in the sixth over of the first innings. He did not get a wicket soon enough, but he kept things really tight. The right-arm speedster also took a stunning catch at short fine-leg to dismiss Kane Williamson.

To add to that, Prenelan Subrayen was handed the responsibility to open the bowling for the Super Kings. And boy, did he deliver! The off-spinner was immediately into the act as he sent Devon Conway packing in the first over itself. Post that, the hosts were never able to recover and kept falling into a hole. Hitting a spinner with the drift on the ball is never easy, and that is what the DSG batters fell prey to.

